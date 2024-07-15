Girls In Trades Day A Huge Success

The recent Girls in Trades Day, held by Great South, and supported by Southern Institute of Technology (SIT), saw dozens of girls learn more about entering a trades career, across a broad range of options from carpentry to roading.

The one-day event was held at the Invercargill Workingmen’s Club on June 19th where nearly 100 girls from Year 10 and up, across 10 schools and 2 training providers from throughout Southland, came to find out more about trades training; building, engineering, plumbing, electrical, automotive, linesman, civil, and roading were all represented.

Now in its fourth year, the initiative was developed to empower more young women into trades training. Southland Youth Futures Team Manager, Renata Gill, says they started out with 30 girls in the first year, and it’s steadily grown each year since then.

“The event is for those showing an interest in trades, the more practical, hands-on focused; those who want to be out there doing it. Now they’ll know what options are available. A big part of the day is informing.” Girls had a lot to offer employers in the trades sector; they’re good team players, have good attention to detail and problem-solving skills, she added.

Ms Gill stated that SIT played an important role in the event as a key training provider for the Southland region. “There are many pathways to connect with SIT through school-based programmes,” such as Murihiku Trades Academy and STAR. “The pre-trade courses really help set them up.”

The post-event data gathered from students attending the day showed 86% of the girls said they were more likely to consider a trade; 96% had a better understanding of the different opportunities within the trades; and 92% had a better understanding of the pathways and training required to get into a trade.

SIT Programme Operations Manager, Tony Lemin, described the day as “absolutely brilliant”. This year, for the first time, SIT invited eight pre-trade students to help across their four stations in Engineering, Automotive, Electrical and Carpentry / Joinery. He noted the student help changed the dynamic from previous years. “The girls were impressive. The peer-to-peer engagement is so important,” where the students are hearing about the trades journey from other students. “They have firsthand knowledge of what we offer in relation to pathways into trades,” he said.

Mr Lemin stated SIT took a proactive approach in getting girls into trades; he appreciated the day also gave their student helpers access to role models from women in trades.

SIT student helper, Geordice Luscombe, spent the day instructing on the processes in assembling an MDF box, as well as discussing her training experiences with attendees. Having gone through the Murihiku Tertiary Academy (MTA) at secondary school, and now in SIT’s pre-trade Carpentry (Level 3) programme, Miss Luscombe has a good understanding of the training pathway. “I just loved interacting with all of the school students; I was in their position, I didn’t have much information, so I was happy to provide it to them,” she said.

Choosing to train in a trade was a natural progression for Miss Luscombe. “I've always been interested in the design and building process, taking architecture as a school subject, and I was curious to explore learning more about the practical process and participating in it,” she said.

“Taking the NCEA L2 MTA construction course secured my interest and helped me gain confidence to apply for my current carpentry pre-trade course through SIT.”

Miss Luscombe is interested in gaining a building apprenticeship at the conclusion of her course, or exploring other options open to her, such as studying quantity surveying or project management at SIT.

