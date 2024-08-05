Principals Call For Slow Down On Maths Implementation

The New Zealand Principals’ Federation (NZPF) has responded to the Minister’s announcement to bring forward a new mathematics curriculum - with a caution to slow down.

"To see our mathematics results as a crisis requiring an immediate blanket solution, will not produce sensible long-term improvements in mathematics achievement," said Leanne Otene, President of NZPF.

"Consistent with our commentary on literacy, there is no ‘one way’ that all akonga learn, and making curriculum policy changes means taking a slower, broad, considered approach, including ongoing, quality professional learning for every teacher, " she said.

The Minister has expressed extreme concern about mathematics data collected by the Otago University National Monitoring Unit. She has prescribed ‘Mastery Maths’ to be rolled out to address the problem, including prescribed guidebooks and worksheets, alongside $20million in professional learning for teachers.

"Guide books can be a useful tool to use," said Otene, "and activity sheets can also be helpful, but a single approach, hastily implemented, will make no difference to the data we see now from Otago University," she said.

"We welcome the injection of $20million for professional learning for teachers," said Otene.

"Professional learning is a weakness right across the system and although $20million will not go far, what the system needs is a strategic approach for ongoing professional development across the curriculum, throughout a teacher’s career, just as all other professions have," she said.

"I think it would be wise to slow down and revisit the timeline for any implementation plans so that we can get this right," said Otene.

"Already, implementing structured literacy is scheduled for next year. Teachers can’t also address mathematics in the same timeframe and implement both with confidence and competence by the start of 2025," she said.

