Another Rushed Education Policy Not Based On Research, Evidence Or Consultation

Recently, we saw an announcement of a new plan for mathematics education, apparently in response to what Prime Minister Christopher Luxon describes as a ‘total system failure’ in teaching mathematics. This response is based on the 2023 results of the Curriculum Insights and Progress study, a yearly national monitoring approach that replaces the previous cycles of national monitoring of all learning areas (NMSSA).

Both the Prime Minister and Education Minister have stated that this study shows that only 22% of students are working at or above the expected curriculum level for Year 8 students. The result of around only one in five students working at the appropriate curriculum level in Year 8 seems questionable given it contradicts previous national and international studies, including NMSSA, TIMMS, and PISA, which all show higher levels of student achievement.

The release of this assessment information today shows that it is not reflective of a drastic drop in achievement but instead a change in the benchmarking being used. These results have been benchmarked to the refreshed curriculum (Sept 2023), and not to the current The New Zealand curriculum document (2007) that is being taught.

The purpose of the refreshed curriculum is to realign learning that will be strengthened, starting in the first 3 years, which would then increase expectations of what would be learned by Year 8. The original implementation of the refreshed curriculum was to begin in 2026, with a logical expectation that, as students moved through the school years, their maths achievement would be advancing. Year 1 students starting with the refreshed curriculum in 2026 would be in year 8 in 2033. We question the use of data based on assessments where student tasks are based on a curriculum that is not being taught.

The coalition government is currently revising the Sept 2023 version of the maths curriculum. The document has not yet been released for consultation from the sector. Yet, further changes have been announced which are being rushed through and implemented next year, creating extra pressure on our teachers. The announcement referenced teacher guidebooks and student workbooks being developed by an unknown publisher. There has been no information provided on how these are being developed and tested and no assurance that these resources will be culturally appropriate or contextually suitable for ākonga across Aotearoa.

A one size fits all mandated approach ignores the diversity in our country and fails to take account of the excellent research and practice that can be found here in Aotearoa. Instead of a rushed curriculum and an untested commercial textbook scheme, we call for investment in our greatest resource – our teachers.

