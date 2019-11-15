Taranaki DHB proposes rural model of care for South Taranaki

Joint media statement from Taranaki District Health Board (Taranaki DHB), South Taranaki Community Health Forum and Taranaki Ki Te Tonga

November 15, 2019

Taranaki DHB chief executive Rosemary Clements attended this week's South Taranaki Community Health Forum & Taranaki Ki Te Tonga, to give an update on the progress of planning following the public forum held in August.

The update included a presentation on a proposed rural model of care for South Taranaki residents designed to enhance the delivery of existing and proposed new services across all providers.

The Forum has now invited Taranaki DHB to present the rural model of care proposal to the wider South

Taranaki community and a public forum will take place on Tuesday 26 November at 1pm in the Community Centre, 66 Albion Street, Hawera.

