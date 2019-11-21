Evacuation of Lakes District Hospital

1.00pm Thursday 21 November

Media statement

The Queenstown Fire Service is investigating a burning smell and fire alarm activation at Lakes District Hospital.

Mary Cleary Lyons, General Manager, Primary Care & Population Health says that patients and staff were initially evacuated from the ward, emergency department and maternity unit and all were accounted for.

Some patients have since been allowed to return to the emergency department for treatment.

Inpatients are being cared for in the BUPA sitting room until the investigation is complete and the site declared safe.

No active fire or flames have been observed.



