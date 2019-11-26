News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Pharmacists call for more support for Mental Health

Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 2:15 pm
Press Release: Pharmaceutical Society


Pharmacists call for more support for Mental Health and Addictions patients
Media release: 26 November 2019

The "precarious state of New Zealand's public health services" has been laid bare in a new Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS) report, Hospitals on the Edge.

Pharmaceutical Society of New Zealand President Ian McMichael says he is “most concerned about the report and in particular the increase in Mental Health and Addiction (MHA) patients.”

The report states that “between 2008/09 and 2015/16 the number of MHA clients seen by DHB services increased by 28.8%.

“Pharmacists could do more to help and support MHA patients by providing medication counselling and management services, which would avoid re-hospitalisations by better managing those patients in the community.”

“We have MHA patients coming into pharmacies every day across the country to pick up their medications and sometimes they have very serious health concerns.”

“Pharmacists are trained health professionals competent to provide help and support MHA patients in the community.”

“Pharmacists have proven stroke patients can have better managed medication and testing through pharmacy, which prevent hospitalisations.”

“We are now helping to prevent measles hospitalisations by providing MMR vaccinations.”

“Pharmacists could provide more support for MHA patients in the community.”

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Pharmaceutical Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

The Testaments: Margaret Atwood Announces Three NZ Events

The evening will also feature Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to the fictional world of Gilead 34 years later. More>>

ALSO:

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 