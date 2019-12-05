Tala Pasifika applauds Pacific-Māori SUDI team-up

Tala Pasifika, the newly relaunched Pacific advocacy group, is welcoming a new partnership that supports health outcomes for Pacific and Māori babies.

On Monday Hāpai Te Hauora and community-focused research consultancy Moana Research signed a memorandum of understanding to work together. Their shared focus is preventing SUDI (Sudden unexplained death in infancy) in Māori and Pacific families.

Tala Pasifika, which has the motto “Pacific Action For Change”, is on board to support the new partnership. Senior Advisor Lealeilepule Edward Cowley is pleased to see new opportunities for improving Pacific children’s health outcomes; “We know that the first 1000 days in a child’s life are key.”

Tala Pasifika will support messaging around SUDI and make sure knowledge and advice from Hāpai Te Hauora and Moana Research gets to the Pacific communities who need it. “We will be gently reminding Pacific people of our responsibility for collective action.” says Edward.

Tala Pasifika has a track record in evidence-based advocacy for Pacific health and well-being. The organisation was active from 2010-2016 in the tobacco control sector and was relaunched last week with a wider brief to support Pacific peoples in all areas of health and wellbeing.

Edward Cowley says “We have a network that includes a database of 220 people from about 40 different organisations. We can ensure the sharing of relevant information in everyday language. We can help pick out key messages in simple, friendly ways.”

Tala Pasifika’s growing network includes education workers, ECE centres, faith-based organisations, sports teams, social groups, and health and well-being groups.

Edward Cowley says “As Pacific people, our working together for the greater good of our communities is something we do well. Moana Research coming together with Hāpai will strengthen our support, knowledge and community connection around SUDI prevention for both Pacific and Māori.”

Tala Pasifika next meets in early March 2020 and is proudly supported by Hāpai Te Hauora.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

