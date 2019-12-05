News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Tala Pasifika applauds Pacific-Māori SUDI team-up

Thursday, 5 December 2019, 3:26 pm
Press Release: Tala Pasifika

Tala Pasifika, the newly relaunched Pacific advocacy group, is welcoming a new partnership that supports health outcomes for Pacific and Māori babies.

On Monday Hāpai Te Hauora and community-focused research consultancy Moana Research signed a memorandum of understanding to work together. Their shared focus is preventing SUDI (Sudden unexplained death in infancy) in Māori and Pacific families.

Tala Pasifika, which has the motto “Pacific Action For Change”, is on board to support the new partnership. Senior Advisor Lealeilepule Edward Cowley is pleased to see new opportunities for improving Pacific children’s health outcomes; “We know that the first 1000 days in a child’s life are key.”

Tala Pasifika will support messaging around SUDI and make sure knowledge and advice from Hāpai Te Hauora and Moana Research gets to the Pacific communities who need it. “We will be gently reminding Pacific people of our responsibility for collective action.” says Edward.

Tala Pasifika has a track record in evidence-based advocacy for Pacific health and well-being. The organisation was active from 2010-2016 in the tobacco control sector and was relaunched last week with a wider brief to support Pacific peoples in all areas of health and wellbeing.

Edward Cowley says “We have a network that includes a database of 220 people from about 40 different organisations. We can ensure the sharing of relevant information in everyday language. We can help pick out key messages in simple, friendly ways.”

Tala Pasifika’s growing network includes education workers, ECE centres, faith-based organisations, sports teams, social groups, and health and well-being groups.

Edward Cowley says “As Pacific people, our working together for the greater good of our communities is something we do well. Moana Research coming together with Hāpai will strengthen our support, knowledge and community connection around SUDI prevention for both Pacific and Māori.”

Tala Pasifika next meets in early March 2020 and is proudly supported by Hāpai Te Hauora.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Tala Pasifika on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

"That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom. But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed." More>>

ALSO:

The Testaments: Margaret Atwood Announces Three NZ Events

The evening will also feature Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to the fictional world of Gilead 34 years later. More>>

ALSO:

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 