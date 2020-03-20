Neighbours CAN Help Self-isolators Slow The Spread!

Our unsung heroes of this moment are those who are self-isolating. We need to help these people so they don’t feel alone. We need to share our gratitude with them because their actions are protecting us all.

We are calling on all self-isolators to put a can near their letterbox with the words, #selfisolating #neighboursCANhelp

Neighbours can help by dropping off some kindness.

Acts of kindness could include a note of encouragement, a delicious treat, a meal, toilet paper, your phone number, a bunch of flowers. Anything that boosts their spirits during these difficult times.

We are all in this together.

Please share this message with your networks so that kindness spreads and self-isolators know they are not alone!

NPH New Zealand is a charity which helps vulnerable children and families in Latin America and the Caribbean. Our ‘Neighbours CAN help’ campaign aims to help slow down the spread of Covid-19, while increasing solidarity and support for those in need.

We have already seen the grave effects on Europe and the United States. We don't want to end up in the same situation here in New Zealand. In terms of Latin America and the Caribbean the effects of Covit-19 are starting to be felt. Their healthcare systems are not adequately equipped to respond to a public health crisis of this magnitude.

By helping our neighbours who are self-isolating here in Aotearoa, we can help slow down the spread and impacts of Covid-19, both locally and globally.

We have seen very clearly how interconnected our world is over the past few weeks. Let’s pull together as a global family, help our neighbours and share this information through all our networks.

