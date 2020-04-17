CEAC - Ministry Of Health Must Test Everyone On Covid 19

CEAC Supports WHO and many scientists claims that widespread public testing for Covid 19 is the only way we can plan to fight Covid 19 virus.

We say more and more people are becoming concerned;

about not knowing if they are already exposed,

or if they are carrying the virus.

As most of the public have not been tested for Covid 19.

World health Organisation (WHO) firstly came out late February 2020, finally confirming the Corona virus called Covid 19 is an emergency; and a serious pandemic.

WHO strongly then warned the global community that “test, test, test” for Covid 19 - was the only way all countries can plan their government’s strategies to fight this emergency pandemic.

Since then, almost two months has elapsed, and our NZ Ministry of Health has not yet increased rapidly the testing of all NZ citizens, foreign workers and visitors to the standards required to fight this virus we believe and this is sparking concerns and caution about our future.

Scientists are now claiming that several repeated tests need to be done after weeks later from infection time to recovery to establish that true recovery has been made, so we really are slipping behind the curveball on understanding how successful we are doing to eradicate this insidious pandemic.

South Korea who are the model for where we should be following have now stated the a second wave of Covd 19 infections are now occurring in their country, sparking deep concerns that the virus is adapting to the environment and re-establishing themselves again in the host patient; https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/south-korea-reports-91-recovered-21847011

Quote; “Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), told a briefing that the virus may have been “reactivated” rather than the patients being re-infected.”

Perhaps this was why WHO was warning that repeat testing during the recovery stage was now needed?

Now our NZ Ministry of Health should be being considering testing far more wider testing protocols to establish the pattern of the Covid 19 virus, to accurately understand how to deal with this serious silent enemy. https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/south-korea-reports-91-recovered-21847011

Quote; WORLD NEWS APRIL 10, 2020 / 11:25 PM / 6 DAYS AGO

South Korea reports recovered coronavirus patients testing positive again

“SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean officials on Friday reported 91 patients thought cleared of the new coronavirus had tested positive again.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), told a briefing that the virus may have been “reactivated” rather than the patients being re-infected.

South Korean health officials said it remains unclear what is behind the trend, with epidemiological investigations still under way.

The prospect of people being re-infected with the virus is of international concern, as many countries are hoping that infected populations will develop sufficient immunity to prevent a resurgence of the pandemic.

The South Korean figure had risen from 51 such cases on Monday.

Nearly 7,000 South Koreans have been reported as recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.”

Un-quote.

Fact;

· NZ has been very fortunate at present, to avoid the massive spike in cases of Covid 19 virus.

· Most overseas counties have been experiencing large increases of the virus.

· But only widespread NZ public testing protocols by the Ministry of Health will give us the tools and understanding where and how this virus is changing or adapting.

© Scoop Media

