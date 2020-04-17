New Zealand Thankful For Amazing Response From Blood Donors

Those in need of blood and blood products across New Zealand continue to be able to rely on the country’s amazing donor community, despite the ongoing COVID-19 Level 4 lockdown.

“On behalf of New Zealand, we are extremely thankful to all our donors who continue to book appointments and donate during the lockdown,” says Asuka Burge, New Zealand Blood Service National Marketing and Communications Manager.

“We are hopeful we can continue to maintain healthy blood stock levels throughout the country’s COVID-19 response, but we can’t be complacent. Red blood cells only have a 35-day shelf life, so we still need donors to book appointments to donate blood, plasma and platelets in the upcoming months.”