News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

CEAC - Gov't Don't Go To Level Three Until Doing Mass Testing

Monday, 20 April 2020, 8:37 am
Press Release: Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre

We solidly support Dr Mike Bedford Early Childhood Education in NZ: Child & teacher health ...

Mike Bedford is a specialist in (ECE Wellbeing and Design, and doctoral fellow, Past Otago university)

Mike has claimed today, that NZ has still got a serious overcrowded problem at our NZ child early learning centres (compared to overseas) that safe from virus passing health practice cannot be controlled currently.

https://thespinoff.co.nz/society/19-03-2020/covid-19-an-urgent-need-to-enable-voluntary-absence-from-ece/

Facts;

For many years since the 1980’s (“Roger-nomics Economics Rationalising Era)

Since then, we have seen in NZ a slow reduction of public services practices.

So now that we have a serious pandemic emergency health issue of Covid 19 at our doors, due to the ‘erosion’ of health practices, we must use caution here.

Firstly now we and government must listen to the experts, and the teachers, both who are at the ‘coal face’ and are fully aware of the serious deficiencies inside the early learning centres, and now who are requesting to Government that we should all stay at ‘level four’ until the overseas levels of controls for our early learning centres has been sorted.

Message to Government; ‘Be wise and be forewarned is the statement today to Government’.

  • Be wise and be forewarned is the statement today to Government.
  • Do not be pressured by the business interests ahead of public health and wellbeing.
  • Conduct full Covid 19 testing of all our citizens firstly and complete a full assessment of solid controlled ‘tracing of the Covid 19’.
  • Allow it’s support for voluntary withdrawal of children from early education and care. And to ensure immediate financial support for staff, businesses and community organisations, writes Dr Mike Bedford, a specialist in health and wellbeing in early childhood education.

We must be ensured firstly that NZ Ministry of Health is capable of full diagnostic tools are available to understand the spreading of this unknown virus is given them, to be in a far better position to fight the Covid 19 pandemic as you requested of us at the beginning of the fight against Covid 19 as now PM Ardern is requesting QUOTE; 'If you even have a sniffle or the slightest sore throat' get tested for Covid-19, PM urges

https://www.tvnz.co.nz/content/tvnz/onenews/story/2020/04/19/contact-tracing.html?auto=6150550268001

'If you even have a sniffle or the slightest sore throat' get tested for Covid-19, PM urges

  • Conduct full Covid 19 testing of all our citizens firstly and complete a full assessment of solid controlled ‘tracing of the Covid 19’.

We must have mass testing of all our community firstly to have a solid ‘robust tracing process’ to fight Covid 19.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 