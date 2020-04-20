CEAC - Gov't Don't Go To Level Three Until Doing Mass Testing

We solidly support Dr Mike Bedford Early Childhood Education in NZ: Child & teacher health ...

Mike Bedford is a specialist in (ECE Wellbeing and Design, and doctoral fellow, Past Otago university)

Mike has claimed today, that NZ has still got a serious overcrowded problem at our NZ child early learning centres (compared to overseas) that safe from virus passing health practice cannot be controlled currently.

https://thespinoff.co.nz/society/19-03-2020/covid-19-an-urgent-need-to-enable-voluntary-absence-from-ece/

Facts;

For many years since the 1980’s (“Roger-nomics Economics Rationalising Era)

Since then, we have seen in NZ a slow reduction of public services practices.

So now that we have a serious pandemic emergency health issue of Covid 19 at our doors, due to the ‘erosion’ of health practices, we must use caution here.

Firstly now we and government must listen to the experts, and the teachers, both who are at the ‘coal face’ and are fully aware of the serious deficiencies inside the early learning centres, and now who are requesting to Government that we should all stay at ‘level four’ until the overseas levels of controls for our early learning centres has been sorted.

Message to Government; ‘Be wise and be forewarned is the statement today to Government’.

Do not be pressured by the business interests ahead of public health and wellbeing.

Allow it’s support for voluntary withdrawal of children from early education and care. And to ensure immediate financial support for staff, businesses and community organisations, writes Dr Mike Bedford, a specialist in health and wellbeing in early childhood education.

We must be ensured firstly that NZ Ministry of Health is capable of full diagnostic tools are available to understand the spreading of this unknown virus is given them, to be in a far better position to fight the Covid 19 pandemic as you requested of us at the beginning of the fight against Covid 19 as now PM Ardern is requesting QUOTE; 'If you even have a sniffle or the slightest sore throat' get tested for Covid-19, PM urges

https://www.tvnz.co.nz/content/tvnz/onenews/story/2020/04/19/contact-tracing.html?auto=6150550268001

Conduct full Covid 19 testing of all our citizens firstly and complete a full assessment of solid controlled ‘tracing of the Covid 19’.

We must have mass testing of all our community firstly to have a solid ‘robust tracing process’ to fight Covid 19.

