Raising Awareness For Macular Degeneration, The Condition That Affects 1 In 7 Aged 50+

49% of New Zealanders do not know anything about macular degeneration – which puts them at risk of missing key signs in their own eye health

The condition is the most common cause of blindness but some forms are treatable – if caught in time

Today marks the start of Macular Degeneration Awareness Week 2-9 November which aims to educate New Zealanders about the simple steps they can take to protect their vision

It’s a condition that affects 1 in 7 New Zealanders aged 50+, rising to a quarter of those aged over 80, yet awareness of macular degeneration is low, with almost half (49%) revealing they do not know anything about the condition.

This is a problem as early detection and treatment can reduce avoidable vision loss for the 1,500,000 New Zealanders at risk.

The macula is the central part of the retina at the back of the eye. The retina processes vision, and macular degeneration causes progressive macula damage, leading to issues such as a loss of reading, recognising faces, and being able to drive. There are two types of macular degeneration, dry and wet. Dry macular degeneration results in gradual loss of central vision. Wet macular degeneration is characterised by a sudden loss of vision caused by abnormal blood vessels growing under the retina. Immediate medical treatment of wet macular degeneration is essential for saving sight.

During awareness week a campaign by the charity to highlight what New Zealanders risk losing if they don’t take their eye health seriously, will feature on billboards across Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch. The posters show beautiful views of New Zealand, obscured by a dark blur to show what the same vista might look like to someone suffering from macular degeneration.

Phillippa Pitcher, General Manager at Macular Degeneration NZ says, “Sadly macular degeneration is not uncommon and the risks increase as we age. It is important that all New Zealanders aged 40+ get their eyes checked regularly but also crucially know the signs to look out for so they can monitor their own eye health and get any abnormalities checked out quickly. We hope that by raising awareness of the condition and the signs to look out for we avoid future cases of needless vision loss. Early detection and prompt treatment saves sight.”

Key signs to look out for when monitoring your own eye health include;

Straight lines appear wavy or bent

Difficulty reading

Difficulty distinguishing faces

Dark patches or empty spaces in vision

Poor night vision

Decreased colour sensitivity

A simple test, available via the MDNZ website and your optometrist, can lead to early diagnosis and treatment of macular degeneration, the most common cause of blindness.

Visit www.mdnz.org.nz to find out more about macular degeneration including tips for staying healthy and signs to look out for as well as events taking place during Macular Degeneration Awareness Week 2020 – 2-9 November.

