Frankly Podcast – Sex Advice For Kiwi Teens

Frankly launches their Crowdfunding on Pledgeme.co.nz

“Frankly is a honest and open look at the shit teenagers actually want to know about, not the shit adults think they want to know.” – Geni McCallum, Founder

Frankly is a recently founded Social Enterprise that is dedicated to revolutionising sex education for teenagers in Aotearoa.

The Frankly Podcast will answer sex and life questions submitted by New Zealand teenagers (aged 13-19) with the support of clinical specialists from Family Planning NZ and others. Each episode will have a theme and a qualified specialist that matches that theme.

Host, Geni McCallum will facilitate discussion into questions with the guest specialist in an open, no-bullshit and scientifically supported manner. The series will be casual but to-the-point and ultimately entertaining to listen to (think Dan Savage’s extremely popular Lovecast but for NZ teenagers).

WHY DO A PODCAST (VS. YOUTUBE ETC.)?

We know teenagers are getting their information from the internet, with American teenagers using entertainment screen media for an average of seven hours and 22 minutes each day in 2019 (Commonsense Media). We don’t have specific stats for kiwi teens but NZ Roy Morgan has stated that “The increasing popularity of downloading podcasts, which can be to one’s mobile phone, computer or tablet, is being driven by younger New Zealanders.” We can safely assume that teenagers are engaging with podcasts at an ever-increasing rate.

Podcasts are also beneficial for people who want to access information more discretely than watching a YouTube video. Our branding will also reflect this understanding and aim to provide accurate information, as entertainment media.

The demand is there for content specifically made for NZ teenagers, that can reach a diverse range of cultural, socioeconomic and geographically located teenagers.

WHY IS FRANKLY UNIQUE?

We will honour the values of Tiriti O Waitangi and aim to utilise multi-cultural, diverse perspectives and guests. Frankly will create a wide and inclusive community, where young people feel comfortable to ask questions anonymously and get accurate information.

WHAT HAS FAMILY PLANNING NZ GOT TO DO WITH THIS?

We're extremely excited that Family Planning NZ has agreed to provide free ongoing support with promotion and specialist guest advice but doesn't have the funds to help financially. This will allow us to access their already very large audience and give the brand more legitimacy with both teenagers and parents.

DON'T SCHOOLS ALREADY DO SEX EDUCATION?

Do me a favour, think back to your sex education in your teens. Was it helpful? Did you listen? Did you bunk the classes because you and your friends thought it was lame? Did your parents tell you anything? What kind of information did you get from your friends? Where did you get your sex education from?

I hope it was a marvellous experience but I'm willing to wager that it wasn't even close. Whilst places like Family Planning NZ are doing their best to run programmes, they need our support and the more platforms used to communicate, the better.

WHY DO YOU WANT MY MONEY?

We need funds to get this project off the ground and onto podcast platforms ASAP - we're aiming for the NZ Summer holidays when teenagers have more time to engage in sex and hopefully our podcast.

WHAT CAN I DO TO HELP?

- If you have the means then please pledge today, even $5 adds up quickly

- Share this link to your friends and family on social media: https://www.pledgeme.co.nz/projects/6706-the-frankly-podcast-sex-advice-for-nz-teenagers

- Talk to friends and family about Frankly and maybe have a look at our website on www.franklypodcast.co.nz

- We're open for questions already so you can also tell the teenagers in your life to check out our website as well.

