Shorecare Officially Opens New Specialist Suite, Korowai Ora
Shorecare
officially opened their new specialist wing, Korowai Ora,
this week at their Smales Farm clinic. Local kaumātua,
Reverend John Marsden CNZM blessed the new area and led the
Shorecare team in a morning filled with waiata, kai, and
whanaungatanga. The new space will be used to provide a
range of new services to the community, including a
dedicated children’s clinic, complex wound clinic, point
of care ultrasound, and minor surgery.
The
name, Korowai Ora, which means cloak of wellbeing, was
suggested by Reverend John Marsden. Each of the rooms in the
new wing is named after a native bird, such as kereru and
pūkeko, which come together to make up the cloak or
korowai. The opening event highlighted Shorecare’s growing
partnership with Te Puna Hauora, a local Māori health
organisation, and focus on incorporating Māori language and
values into their service. Dr Robyn Theakston, Clinical
Director, said that they are committed to providing a
“welcoming and culturally safe service that is accessible
to all”.
The children’s clinic or
‘KidsQ’ is a new service that is being delivered in the
Korowai Ora wing. The KidsQ is being run daily between
6-10pm, with a dedicated doctor seeing children on an
appointment basis. This initiative was established to save
parents from waiting for an extended time with unsettled,
sick children. Sarah Peters, Nurse Manager, said that the
KidsQ “has made a big difference, and is a much better
experience for parents”. Dr Robyn Theakston agreed, saying
that “we are now looking at extending it out to 11pm as we
have received such great feedback”. This service is free
for children aged 13 and under that are eligible for
healthcare in New Zealand.
The official
opening of Korowai Ora was a much needed celebration for the
Shorecare team who have been busy since March with COVID-19
testing. Shorecare have been a key part of the health
response to COVID-19 on the North Shore, running a
community-based assessment centre at their Northcross
clinic, as well as providing mobile testing and pop-up
services where needed. They are also contracted to provide
testing for staff at the Ports of Auckland. Sarah Peters
said that for them, “it is really important to keep the
community safe from the virus” and that while there has
been a lot of work involved, “the whole experience has
been great team building”. This sentiment was also shared
by Dr Robyn Theakston, who said that “the team has a real
family vibe, and everyone has worked so well
together”.
Theakston reported that they
are constantly looking for “new ways to provide
patient-focussed services to the community that bridge the
gap between general practice and hospital based services”
and will look at adding further services such as iron
infusions in the future in consultation with the local
general
practices.