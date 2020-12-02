News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

1 New Case Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Wednesday, 2 December 2020, 1:21 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There is one new case of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation in New Zealand today. There are no new community cases.

This person is a member of the Pakistan cricket squad and was one of the three cases reported as under investigation yesterday. They have now been confirmed to have an active COVID-19 infection. The two other cases remain under investigation.

The team is not allowed to train until the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health determines they are satisfied that any training activities are unlikely to transmit COVID-19.

One previously reported case has now recovered, so our total number of active cases remains at 72.

Our total number of confirmed cases is now 1,704.

Yesterday laboratories processed 7,076 tests for COVID-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,285,766.

November quarantine cluster update

All close contacts of cases identified as part of the November quarantine cluster have now completed their scheduled testing. These people have all returned negative test results.

All six cases in the cluster were linked via the genome of their COVID-19 infection, and the NZDF worker - the index case - was linked via the genome of his infection to recent returnees in the Auckland quarantine facility.

Extensive investigations to determine an epidemiological connection between Case A and Case D have occurred. These efforts, which have included a review of CCTV footage, have been unable to identify any significant contact between Cases A and D.

This cluster will close 28 days from the date when the last case in the cluster has recovered and been released from isolation.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,390,500 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 131,187,120 and users have created 5,301,362 manual diary entries.

