News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

First Exercise Day Of 2021 Just Weeks Away

Monday, 7 December 2020, 10:31 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

The first days of 2021 are just weeks away, raising the spectre of the annual tradition of resolutions, such as getting fitter.

Healthier behaviours are valued more since covid arrived so 2021 promises to be a more active year for Kiwis, ExerciseNZ chief executive Richard Beddie says.

A recent American survey found that health and diet are the most important 2021 new year’s resolutions.

Beddie agrees with the research and says people wanting to be more active next year should, first of all, enjoy the luxuries and pleasures of Christmas through the festive season.

“Kiwis should take a small break over Christmas but commit to being more activity after New Year’s Eve.

“Healthy living isn’t about sacrificing for one day, it’s about making changes for the long term, so people should focus less about how much they eat on Christmas day and more on how well they eat and how active they should be from January 1 on.

“For already active people the challenge can be maintaining the routine; the frequency can drop, but it’s important to keep up regular work outs.

“For those that are not active on a regular basis then holidays and a break from routine can be a great opportunity to form new habits.

“Christmas is approaching fast, and many people not only tend to ruin their usual diets, but they also gain a few extra pounds. Based on research studies, most people tend to gain additional weight during the holiday season helped by lack of physical activity and exercise.

“Kiwis should still keep up their fitness routine whenever possible and if they can’t do that, simply walk more and at least try some form of activity.”

He says an obesity epidemic is gripping New Zealand which also has a physical inactivity crisis, being the 13th worst in the world – and the worst for children with only 10 percent meeting World Health Organisation guidelines.

Exercise is the #1 sport in New Zealand with more than half a million participants and growing research confirming the health benefits of activity for all Kiwis.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks In Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>


Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Stage: Wellington’s Theatre Awards To Go Ahead

The Wellington Theatre Awards will go ahead despite a devastating year for New Zealand’s creative sector. Wellington Theatre Awards Trust Chair Tom Broadmore said, “the creative sector, and Wellington’s vibrant theatre sector has been gutted by the ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 