New Dunedin Hospital Executive Steering Group Members Announced



The Ministry of Health has today announced the new Executive Steering Group membership which will support the new Dunedin Hospital project through the next stages.

The new Executive Steering Group includes:

· Evan Davies – current chair of the Capital Investment Committee and a member of the Christchurch Hospital Redevelopment Partnership Group. Mr Davies will chair the Executive Steering Group.

· Dr Margaret Wilsher - former Southern Partnership Group member and current Chief Medical Officer at Auckland DHB.

· Dr Nick Baker - current Chief Medical Officer at Nelson Marlborough DHB.

· Dr Tony Lanigan - professional civil engineer and a member of the Christchurch Hospital Redevelopment Partnership Group.

· A local iwi representative will be nominated, working with local groups Te Rûnanga o Ôtâkou and Kâti Huirapa ki Puketeraki, in consultation with Ngâi Tahu leadership.

· The Southern DHB Chair is also a member of the Group, and an international expert will also be appointed with experience from an overseas health infrastructure body such as Health Infrastructure New South Wales.

“The Executive Steering Group members provide a mix of strong clinical and industry expertise with a depth of experience and capability on health infrastructure project governance and delivery, risk management and clinical design,” Director-General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield says.

“Local input to the project will continue to be important. In addition to a local iwi representative on the Executive Steering Group, the Local Advisory Group in Dunedin will continue to provide local advice and insights.

“These new governance arrangements for the new Dunedin Hospital project will ensure the progress made to date continues as we head into the next stages of this complex project, which will be the largest ever hospital build in New Zealand

“The new Dunedin Hospital will showcase world class infrastructure, make more use of digital technology and support new models of care. It will bring economic benefits to the region and most importantly, deliver improved equitable health outcomes for New Zealanders,” Dr Bloomfield said.

