New Possibilities On Horizon As My Covid Record Website Launches

Kiwis can now view their COVID-19 vaccination records through the website My Covid Record, as the first step in our work towards providing vaccination certificates.

“We’re listening to whānau, communities and business who want to see a return to a more normal life as soon as possible. My Covid Record is one of the tools we’re putting in place to help enable us to open up New Zealand,” says Michael Dreyer, Ministry of Health Group Manager, National Digital Services.

“Thanks to the hard work of New Zealanders, we have over 80% of the eligible population vaccinated with their first dose, which gives us more options for the future. Being fully vaccinated will help us have a classic Kiwi summer. To make that happen, we’re making it as easy as possible for people to prove they’ve been vaccinated.

“Later this month, COVID-19 test results will be available on My Covid Record. And from late November, vaccination certificates will be available for use within New Zealand and abroad,” Mr Dreyer says.

“The exact timing for when and where vaccination proof will be required are still being finalised. The Government is also consulting with the business, hospitality and events sectors on the finer details of how it will work.

“There is plenty of time to create an account on My Health Record, and the Ministry of Health will be prompting people over the coming weeks to create an account, starting with those who received their vaccinations earlier in the year.

“So far, the Ministry has had positive feedback that the website is very easy to use. However, for those who don’t have internet access or require alternative accessible options, we will be providing alternative solutions.

“Everyone who is eligible and has not yet booked their vaccination appointments is encouraged to do so and receive their first dose by the end of this month. This will ensure you’re fully vaccinated for when My Covid Record will be able to display vaccination certificates at the end of November.”

