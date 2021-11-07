Almost 34,000 Vaccine Doses Administered Yesterday; 74 Cases In Hospital; 113 Community Cases
7 November 2021
There were 33,867 first and second
COVID-19 vaccine doses administered yesterday, made up of
7,401 first doses and 26,466 second doses. To date, 89% of
eligible New Zealanders aged 12 and over have had their
first dose and 78% are fully
vaccinated.
|COVID-19 vaccine update
|Total first and second vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people)
|7,042,044; 3,752,211 first doses (89%); 3,289,833 second doses (78%)
|Total first and second vaccines administered yesterday
|33,867; 7,401 first doses; 26,466 second doses
|Māori (percentage of eligible people)
|746,224; 423,189 first doses (74%); 323,035 second doses (57%)
|Pacific Peoples (percentage of eligible people)
|455,539; 248,163 first doses (87%); 207,376 second doses (72%)
|Total first and second vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday
|10,996; 2,238 first doses; 8,758 second doses
|Vaccination rates by DHB (with active cases)
|Northland DHB (percentage of eligible people
|239,841; 130,276 first doses (81%); 109,565 second doses (68%)
|Auckland metro DHBs (percentage of eligible people
|2,511,445; 1,318,867 first doses (92%); 1,192,578 second doses (83%)
|Waikato DHB (percentage of eligible people
|583,911; 313,820 first doses (88%); 270,091 second doses (76%)
|Canterbury DHB (percentage of eligible people
|824,003; 446,481 first doses (92%); 377,522 second doses (78%)
|Hospitalisations
|Cases in hospital
|74 (total, up from 73 yesterday): North Shore (25); Waitakere (3); Middlemore (22); Auckland (24)
|Average age of current hospitalisations
|51
|Cases in ICU or HDU
|Five
|Cases
|Number of new community cases
|113
|Number of new cases identified at the border
|One
|Location of new community cases
|Auckland (109), Waikato (3) Northland (1)
|Location of community cases (total)
|Auckland 4,156 (1,730 of whom have recovered); Waikato 156 (68 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered); Northland 18 (6 of whom have recovered); Nelson/Marlborough 1; Canterbury 4 (all active)
|Number of community cases (total)
|4,352 (in current community outbreak)
|Confirmed cases (total)
|7,095
|Historical cases
|186 out of 5,282 cases since 1 January
|Cases infectious in the community
|52 of yesterday’s cases have exposure events
|Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious
|107 of yesterday’s cases have no exposure events
|Cases epidemiologically linked
|34 of today’s cases
|Cases to be epidemiologically linked
|78 of today’s cases
|Cases epidemiologically linked (total)
|3,462 (in the current cluster) (645 unlinked from the past 14 days)
|Contacts
|Number of active contacts being managed (total):
|3,979
|Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)
|77%
|Percentage who have returned at least one result
|72%
|Locations of interest
|Locations of interest (total)
|218 (as at 10am 7 November)
|Tests
|Number of tests (total)
|4,279,402
|Number of tests total (last 24 hours)
|28,210
|Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours)
|8,623
|Tests rolling average (last 7 days)
|26,180
|Testing centres in Auckland
|15
|Wastewater
|Wastewater detections
|See ‘Wastewater update’ below
|NZ COVID Tracer
|Registered users (total)
|3,349,198
|Poster scans (total)
|484,787,539
|Manual diary entries (total)
|19,702,986
|Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday
|2,528,790
New cases identified at the border
|Arrival date
|From
|Via
|Positive test day/reason
|Managed isolation/quarantine location
|30 October
|United Kingdom
|Singapore
|Day 6 / routine
|Wellington
Today’s
cases
One of today’s three cases in Waikato was reported yesterday but as it was confirmed after the 9am cut off time, it is today officially being added to the case numbers.
A previously confirmed community case has now been reclassified as a border case and therefore the net increase today in community cases is 112 not 113.
Wastewater
There continues to be positive wastewater detections across Auckland, as expected given the spread of cases across the city. Those wastewater detections include positive wastewater results recently on Waiheke Island (2 November) from the main township of Oneroa and also in Waiuku (2 November) in the wider Auckland region on the south end of the Manukau harbour.
The Ministry recommends residents in these two areas to get tested if they have symptoms.
Testing is available at the following locations:
-Waiheke Medical Centre
until 4pm today.
-Pukekohe Netball Centre until 3.30pm. (for Waiuku residents)
For testing centres in Auckland, visit http://www.arphs.health.nz/covid19test
Testing is also available at GP and Urgent Care clinics, the locations of these can be found onhttps://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/
Elsewhere, as announced yesterday, there were unexpected detections in Taranaki (Stratford on 2 November); Gisborne (1 and 3 November) and Hawkes Bay (Napier 3 November). The latest test results for Hastings and Wairoa (returned yesterday), and Huntly are all negative.
We are asking anyone with any symptoms in these places – no matter how mild – to get tested, especially anyone who has travelled outside of these regions recently.
Testing is available at the following locations this weekend:
-Stratford: The War Memorial
car park, 55 Miranda Street (10am to 2pm). Testing is also
available at Hawera hospital (10am – 2pm) and New Plymouth
at Taranaki Base Hospital 9am-1pm (hours extended if
required)
-Gisborne: 110 Peel Street (9am to 5pm). Testing is also available at Te Puia Springs Hospital (10.30am-2pm)
-Napier: 30 Munroe Street, entrance off Vautier St (9am-5pm)
If you live in Stratford, Gisborne or Napier and haven’t been vaccinated, today is a good opportunity to do so. For a full list of testing and vaccination centres, see the Healthpoint website
Porirua
tangi
Wellington Regional Public Health is continuing to encourage those involved in a tangi in Porirua on Wednesday this week to get tested for COVID-19.
A public health assessment is that the risks to the wider public are low following reports of a person who had tested positive in Auckland last month and who travelled from Auckland to Porirua. They are assessed as unlikely to have been infectious as they travelled at the very end of their 14 day quarantine period.
Waikato
update
There were two new cases confirmed in Waikato overnight, one from Hamilton and one from Ōtorohanga. One was a known contact of previous cases and already in isolation. Public Health will today investigate links for the second case.
A third case, reported yesterday, is being added to our official case numbers today.
Today there are six pop-up and dedicated testing sites operating across Hamilton, Huntly, Ōtorohanga and Te Awamutu. We are encouraging anyone in these areas with COVID-19 symptoms to seek a test.
There was one location of interest identified in Hamilton yesterday.
Both COVID-19 patients in Waikato Hospital yesterday have now been discharged.
There were 2,251 tests processed in Waikato yesterday and 2,298 vaccines delivered.
Northland update
There is one new case in Northland to report today – taking the total number of cases in the region to 18. This person is a contact of a case in Kaitaia and has been isolating at home.
We are continuing to encourage those who live in or around Taipa, Kaingaroa, Awanui and Kaitaia and have had symptoms of COVID-19 in the last two weeks, to get tested as soon as possible. Testing centre locations can be found on the Northland DHB website.
There were 665 tests taken across Northland yesterday and 1,256 vaccinations were given, including 371 first doses.
Auckland
update
There are 15 community testing centres available for testing acrossAucklandtoday.
We’re continuing to
encourage everyone in Auckland to please get a test if they
have any symptoms, no matter how mild. Even if people are
fully vaccinated, and have been isolating at home, please
seek out a test if you feel the need.
In metro Auckland, 1,886 individuals are now being supported to safelyisolate at home; this includes816cases across661 households.
We want to take the opportunity to again recognise the hard work put in on daily basis by testing site staff. Every day we have hundreds of staff at CTCs across New Zealand doing great mahi, to keep us and our communities safe. If you’re visiting one of these sites, please be patient if there’s a wait and please be respectful.