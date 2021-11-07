Almost 34,000 Vaccine Doses Administered Yesterday; 74 Cases In Hospital; 113 Community Cases



Almost 34,000 vaccine doses administered yesterday; 74 cases in hospital; 113 community cases

7 November 2021

There were 33,867 first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses administered yesterday, made up of 7,401 first doses and 26,466 second doses. To date, 89% of eligible New Zealanders aged 12 and over have had their first dose and 78% are fully vaccinated.



COVID-19 vaccine update Total first and second vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people) 7,042,044; 3,752,211 first doses (89%); 3,289,833 second doses (78%) Total first and second vaccines administered yesterday 33,867; 7,401 first doses; 26,466 second doses Māori (percentage of eligible people) 746,224; 423,189 first doses (74%); 323,035 second doses (57%) Pacific Peoples (percentage of eligible people) 455,539; 248,163 first doses (87%); 207,376 second doses (72%) Total first and second vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday 10,996; 2,238 first doses; 8,758 second doses Vaccination rates by DHB (with active cases) Northland DHB (percentage of eligible people 239,841; 130,276 first doses (81%); 109,565 second doses (68%) Auckland metro DHBs (percentage of eligible people 2,511,445; 1,318,867 first doses (92%); 1,192,578 second doses (83%) Waikato DHB (percentage of eligible people 583,911; 313,820 first doses (88%); 270,091 second doses (76%) Canterbury DHB (percentage of eligible people 824,003; 446,481 first doses (92%); 377,522 second doses (78%) Hospitalisations Cases in hospital 74 (total, up from 73 yesterday): North Shore (25); Waitakere (3); Middlemore (22); Auckland (24) Average age of current hospitalisations 51 Cases in ICU or HDU Five Cases Number of new community cases 113 Number of new cases identified at the border One Location of new community cases Auckland (109), Waikato (3) Northland (1) Location of community cases (total) Auckland 4,156 (1,730 of whom have recovered); Waikato 156 (68 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered); Northland 18 (6 of whom have recovered); Nelson/Marlborough 1; Canterbury 4 (all active) Number of community cases (total) 4,352 (in current community outbreak) Confirmed cases (total) 7,095 Historical cases 186 out of 5,282 cases since 1 January Cases infectious in the community 52 of yesterday’s cases have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 107 of yesterday’s cases have no exposure events Cases epidemiologically linked 34 of today’s cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 78 of today’s cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 3,462 (in the current cluster) (645 unlinked from the past 14 days) Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 3,979 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 77% Percentage who have returned at least one result 72% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 218 (as at 10am 7 November) Tests Number of tests (total) 4,279,402 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 28,210 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 8,623 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 26,180 Testing centres in Auckland 15 Wastewater Wastewater detections See ‘Wastewater update’ below NZ COVID Tracer Registered users (total) 3,349,198 Poster scans (total) 484,787,539 Manual diary entries (total) 19,702,986 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,528,790

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 30 October United Kingdom Singapore Day 6 / routine Wellington

Today’s cases

One of today’s three cases in Waikato was reported yesterday but as it was confirmed after the 9am cut off time, it is today officially being added to the case numbers.

A previously confirmed community case has now been reclassified as a border case and therefore the net increase today in community cases is 112 not 113.

Wastewater

There continues to be positive wastewater detections across Auckland, as expected given the spread of cases across the city. Those wastewater detections include positive wastewater results recently on Waiheke Island (2 November) from the main township of Oneroa and also in Waiuku (2 November) in the wider Auckland region on the south end of the Manukau harbour.

The Ministry recommends residents in these two areas to get tested if they have symptoms.

Testing is available at the following locations:

-Waiheke Medical Centre until 4pm today.

-Pukekohe Netball Centre until 3.30pm. (for Waiuku residents)

For testing centres in Auckland, visit http://www.arphs.health.nz/covid19test

Testing is also available at GP and Urgent Care clinics, the locations of these can be found onhttps://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/

Elsewhere, as announced yesterday, there were unexpected detections in Taranaki (Stratford on 2 November); Gisborne (1 and 3 November) and Hawkes Bay (Napier 3 November). The latest test results for Hastings and Wairoa (returned yesterday), and Huntly are all negative.

We are asking anyone with any symptoms in these places – no matter how mild – to get tested, especially anyone who has travelled outside of these regions recently.

Testing is available at the following locations this weekend:

-Stratford: The War Memorial car park, 55 Miranda Street (10am to 2pm). Testing is also available at Hawera hospital (10am – 2pm) and New Plymouth at Taranaki Base Hospital 9am-1pm (hours extended if required)

-Gisborne: 110 Peel Street (9am to 5pm). Testing is also available at Te Puia Springs Hospital (10.30am-2pm)

-Napier: 30 Munroe Street, entrance off Vautier St (9am-5pm)

If you live in Stratford, Gisborne or Napier and haven’t been vaccinated, today is a good opportunity to do so. For a full list of testing and vaccination centres, see the Healthpoint website

Porirua tangi

Wellington Regional Public Health is continuing to encourage those involved in a tangi in Porirua on Wednesday this week to get tested for COVID-19.

A public health assessment is that the risks to the wider public are low following reports of a person who had tested positive in Auckland last month and who travelled from Auckland to Porirua. They are assessed as unlikely to have been infectious as they travelled at the very end of their 14 day quarantine period.

Waikato update

There were two new cases confirmed in Waikato overnight, one from Hamilton and one from Ōtorohanga. One was a known contact of previous cases and already in isolation. Public Health will today investigate links for the second case.

A third case, reported yesterday, is being added to our official case numbers today.

Today there are six pop-up and dedicated testing sites operating across Hamilton, Huntly, Ōtorohanga and Te Awamutu. We are encouraging anyone in these areas with COVID-19 symptoms to seek a test.

There was one location of interest identified in Hamilton yesterday.

Both COVID-19 patients in Waikato Hospital yesterday have now been discharged.

There were 2,251 tests processed in Waikato yesterday and 2,298 vaccines delivered.

Northland update

There is one new case in Northland to report today – taking the total number of cases in the region to 18. This person is a contact of a case in Kaitaia and has been isolating at home.

We are continuing to encourage those who live in or around Taipa, Kaingaroa, Awanui and Kaitaia and have had symptoms of COVID-19 in the last two weeks, to get tested as soon as possible. Testing centre locations can be found on the Northland DHB website.

There were 665 tests taken across Northland yesterday and 1,256 vaccinations were given, including 371 first doses.

Auckland update

There are 15 community testing centres available for testing acrossAucklandtoday.

We’re continuing to encourage everyone in Auckland to please get a test if they have any symptoms, no matter how mild. Even if people are fully vaccinated, and have been isolating at home, please seek out a test if you feel the need.



In metro Auckland, 1,886 individuals are now being supported to safelyisolate at home; this includes816cases across661 households.

We want to take the opportunity to again recognise the hard work put in on daily basis by testing site staff. Every day we have hundreds of staff at CTCs across New Zealand doing great mahi, to keep us and our communities safe. If you’re visiting one of these sites, please be patient if there’s a wait and please be respectful.

© Scoop Media

