Six Cases Of COVID-19 In Stratford

11 November 2021

The Ministry of Health is reporting six people with COVID-19 in the Taranaki town of Stratford, including one in hospital.

All six cases are clearly linked and there is also a link to the Auckland outbreak which is being further investigated.

All were tested today and returned positive results this evening.

One person was admitted to Taranaki Base hospital this evening for COVID-19 related reasons.

Interviews are underway this evening and contact tracing will be underway tomorrow.

The affected people are currently isolating at home.

Today’s results are likely to explain the recent wastewater detections in the town – the most recent was reported Tuesday 9 November. Any locations of interest will be publicised once determined.

Anyone in Stratford, or any recent visitors to the town with COVID-19 related symptoms, no matter how mild, should get tested.

Testing details for tomorrow and the weekend:

· Stratford pop-up clinic at the War Memorial car park Fri-Sun from 10-2pm daily.

· Taranaki Base Hospital Fri 9am-3pm, Sat 10-3, Sun 10-3 (hours can be extended if needed)

· Hawera Hospital, Fri-Sun 10am-1pm

The vaccine hubs are open in New Plymouth and Hāwera on Saturday and Sunday and there are several pop-up clinics in the community.

Taranaki DHB will be advising on testing and vaccination centres that will be available in Stratford tomorrow.

For a full list please visit TDHB - COVID-19 vaccine.

© Scoop Media

