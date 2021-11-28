COVID-19 Case Confirmed In Hawke's Bay

The Ministry has been notified of a community case in Hawke’s Bay.

Hawke’s Bay DHB confirmed the case late last night and informed the person of their test result.

This person tested positive for COVID-19 as part of routine surveillance swabbing for COVID-19 when they visited Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s Emergency Department after feeling unwell. No Emergency Department staff have been stood down as a result, as all were wearing the appropriate protective PPE.

The case investigation began last night and the person is safely isolating, with monitoring from the local public health unit.

The public health team has identified close household contacts who are all now isolating. Further interviews with the positive case and testing for all close and wider contacts will continue today.

The DHB reports that the latest case and whānau are being very helpful in supporting the case investigation and following public health advice.

Investigations will continue today to determine any links to other cases and to identify any locations of interest. At this stage, an early assessment has found a number of exposure events, such as the DHB Emergency Department, where anyone potentially affected is able to be contacted directly.

The Ministry’s webpage will be updated with locations when identified and confirmed as a result of today’s reported case.

The Ministry is confirming this case prior to the usual 1pm statement to encourage testing today - anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild, should be tested.

Testing locations in Hawke's Bay:

- Pukemokimoki Marae drive through; 10am-3pm

- Flaxmere Village Green drive through – behind the supermarket; 10am-3pm

- CHB Health Centre drive through

Testing by Appointment:

- The Doctors Napier Saturday and Sunday (call 0800 TEST19)

- Hastings Health Centre - Saturday (call 06 281 2644)

- Queen Street Practice Wairoa – Saturday and Sunday (call 06 838 8333).

For all updated testing centres and times please visit the DHB’s website.

Today's case will be included in today’s tally of case numbers.

