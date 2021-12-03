News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Disabled Māori Undecided About The Covid-19 Vaccination

Friday, 3 December 2021, 9:23 am
Press Release: Te Roopu Taurima O Manukau Trust

Get Vaccinated! That’s the message from the team of staff and clients at Te Roopu Taurima, a kaupapa Māori disability support service provider. The vaccine is safe. Vaccinated people are less likely to infect others or end up in hospital or die if they catch the virus. Being vaccinated helps keep yourself and your whānau safe, especially children who are not able to be vaccinated.

Vaccinated people will have more freedom to mix and mingle with friends and whānau. Fully vaccinated people can use their Vaccine Pass to access activities, events and facilities that unvaccinated people will have restricted access to.

Te Roopu Taurima launched the ‘Werohia mō to whanau /Do it for your whānau’ campaign on Friday 3 December – International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The campaign is aimed at raising awareness for disabled people and their carers/ whānau on the importance of getting vaccinated through a series of seven individual videos and a montage video of key messages from all the participants. Clients, a whānau member and staff of Te Roopu Taurima feature in the videos. The videos are in English with Te Reo Māori subtitles, New Zealand Sign Language and with English subtitles. The videos will be supplemented by a series of online ecards highlighting a key message from each of the participants, in nine different languages.

The videos will be made available on a weekly basis for the next eight weeks via the Te Roopu Taurima

Website

home page and the Facebook page by clicking on the hashtag

#TRTGetVaccinated

. Online ecards are coming soon.

