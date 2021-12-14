Latest Update On COVID-19

There were 21 new cases confirmed in the Waikato overnight, with 11 in Te Kūiti, three in Tokoroa, two in Ōtorohanga, two in Hamilton, one in Te Awamutu, one in Taumarunui and one in Huntly.

18 have been linked to previous cases and three remain under investigation for links.

The total number of cases is 588 (113 active and 475 recovered). There are 14 active cases that are as yet unlinked.

Exposure events in Te Kūiti and across the region continue to be generally in private settings. We are grateful to all those who have been helping to keep our community safe by getting tested and encourage anyone with symptoms to contact Healthline or their GP and seek a test.

One new location of interest was confirmed in Hamilton yesterday.

Nine pop-up and dedicated testing sites are operating throughout Waikato today with sites in Hamilton, Te Kūiti, Ngāruawāhia, Huntly, Tokoroa, Putāruru and Ōtorohanga.

There are two COVID-19 positive individuals receiving care at Waikato Hospital.

There were 1393 tests processed in Waikato yesterday and 1291 vaccinations given.

In the Waikato, Public Health, primary care and manaaki providers are supporting 74 people to isolate at home.

Location Number of active cases Te Kūiti 57 Huntly 11 Ōtorohanga 10 Tokoroa 10 Hamilton 7 Piopio 6 Taumarunui 4 Te Awamutu 2 Ngāruawāhia 1 To be confirmed 5

Note: previously listed case locations will at times be reclassified following investigations. Some cases have been allocated to locations outside Waikato so contribute to our case totals but are not listed in case locations. Cases may also be allocated to Waikato from other regions but are not noted as a new case as they have been previously announced.

Anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms, is following guidance relating to a location of interest, or has been directed by Healthline or a GP should seek a test immediately.

Otherwise, people should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for guidance before seeking a test.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test, wherever you go.

COVID-19 testing centres

Testing locations in and around Waikato are also available on the Healthpoint and Waikato DHB websites.

TAUMARUNUI

Miriama Club, (entry from Katarina Street), Taumarunui

Closed

TE KŪITI

Centennial Park, William Street entrance, Te Kūiti

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday - 10am-2pm

Wednesday 3-7pm

ŌTOROHANGA

Ōtorohanga Sports Club carpark, Island Reserve, Orahiri Terrace

7 days a week - 10am - 12pm

TOKOROA

Dreghorn Place Carpark, Tokoroa

Tuesday 14 December - 10am-12pm

PUTARURU

Glenshea Park, Park Ave, Putaruru

Tuesday 14 December - 1.30pm-3.30pm

HUNTLY

Waahi Whanui, 17 Parry Street, Huntly

Wednesday 15 and Friday 17 December – 9am – 5pm

Thursday 16 December - 9am - 4pm

Saturday18 December - 8am - 12.30pm

NGĀRUAWĀHIA

Nga Miro Health Centre car park, 29 River Road, Ngāruawāhia

Monday 11am-6pm

Tuesday 8am-3pm

Wednesday 11am-6pm

Thursday 8am-3pm

Friday 11am-6pm

HAURAKI - THAMES

Te Korowai o Hauora Thames, 210 Richmond Street, Thames

Monday-Friday 9am-3pm

Saturday 10am-1pm

HAMILTON

Founders Theatre carpark

Entrance off Norton Road

Daily 8am-4pm

Claudelands Event Centre

Gate 3, Brooklyn Road

Daily 10am-6pm

Te Kōhao Health

951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East

Daily 10am-4pm

TOKOROA

Testing is available on appointment from GPs. Both practices will test non-enrolled patients:

Tokoroa Doctors

21 Commerce Street, Tokoroa

Book on 07 280 8579

Tokoroa Family Health

Gate 3, Tokoroa Hospital, Maraetai Road, Tokoroa

Book on 07 886 5431

Tokoroa Medical Centre

57-75 Maraetai Road, Tokoroa

Book on 07 886 8777

GP practices

Please see www.waikatodhb.health.nz/cbac for a list of pop-up testing sites and designated general practices where anyone can be tested for free, and www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/waikato for all testing providers in the region.

Latest update on COVID-19 vaccinations

Reporting on vaccination rates at TLA level is provided by the Ministry of Health. This data is at 11.59pm 13 December 2021 and is the latest available at TLA level.

Territorial local authority 1st doses 2nd doses 1st doses as a % of eligible population Fully vaccinated as a % of eligible population Hamilton City 135,263 128,154 95.4% 90.4% Hauraki District 14,880 13,813 86.9% 80.7% Matamata-Piako District 27,657 26,127 90.9% 85.9% Ōtorohanga District 7264 6744 84.2% 78.2% Ruapehu District 5835 5240 87.8% 78.8% South Waikato District 17,821 16,180 89.4% 81.2% Thames-Coromandel District 24,945 23,536 89.9% 84.9% Waikato District 44,790 42,118 91.1% 85.7% Waipa District 45,575 44,024 95.0% 91.4% Waitomo District 7141 6538 94.4% 86.4% Waikato region 331,353 312,474 92.8% 87.5%

Data at SA2 level (approximately equivalent to suburb) is available on the Ministry of Health website.

Pop-up vaccination sites and vaccination clinics

Hours at the Te Awa The Base community vaccination centre in Te Rapa, Hamilton is open from 9am to 9pm every Thursday and Friday until Christmas to cater for people who cannot be vaccinated during normal working hours.

There are number of pop-up vaccination centres operating across the Waikato this week. Details are at www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19mobile.

Mobile vaccination clinics are rolling out across the takiwā with regular visits to locations through to the end of the year. The schedule is on the Waikato DHB website and will be regularly updated with more dates and locations.

Also visit the Waikato DHB FB page for up-to-date mobile vaccination clinic locations.

In Hamilton and elsewhere in the Waikato, you can get your vaccinations at GPs, pharmacies, mobile sites and at our vaccination centres. There's lots of options, so come along and meet the friendly vaccination teams.

Walk-in appointments are available at many vaccination sites across the Waikato.

People can now also bus free to and from their vaccination appointment if they show proof of their booking. See busit.co.nz/vaccination for more details.

Reminder - Making a vaccination appointment

Although walk-ins are available at many vaccination sites, the best way of guaranteeing a vaccination on the time, day and place of your choosing is still to book.

If you have made a booking and are not able to attend your appointment, please cancel your booking so someone else can use that appointment time.

If you are unsure when your appointment is, check on the booking system at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage using your contact number or email address and booking reference. Alternatively, you can call 0800 28 29 26 for assistance.

Everyone aged 12+ can now visit bookmyvaccine.nz to make their bookings.

We ask everyone when attending their appointments under Alert Level 3 to follow the key public health measures detailed on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

If people have flu-like symptoms

Do not come into the hospital if you have cold or flu-like symptoms.

If you are concerned about your risk of COVID-19, please ring Healthline (0800 358 5453). They will tell you if you need to be tested and what to do next.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test

GPs are able to provide assessment and testing – please phone your practice first

Please do not turn up to your GP without an appointment

After hours, you can be seen at an urgent care clinic

We recommend you take your NHI number with you, which can speed up the timeframe to receive your test results.

