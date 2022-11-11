Power To Protect: Shaken Baby Syndrome Prevention Programme

Abusive Head Trauma (also known as Shaken Baby Syndrome) is 100% preventable, the best prevention is education. This is the message from Sheila Fowlie, national coordinator of the Power to Protect (formerly shaken baby – never shake a baby) workshop.

Five workshops are being delivered both kanohi-ki-te-kanohi and online for community and health staff in Tairāwhiti.

Katarina Rakuraku, power to protect champion at Te Whatu Ora Tairāwhiti, is pleased with the mix of services attending the workshops.

“We’ve got staff from Plunket, Tamariki Ora, Tūranga Health, Public Health nurses, Oranga Tamariki, social workers, Ngāti Porou Hauora, Family Works and people that want to work in maternity,’ she said.

“With cases of shaken baby being flown up to Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland from Tairāwhiti, there is a need for education here around this kaupapa.”

Sheila Fowlie, national coordinator of the Power to Protect programme based at Starship Hospital, is in Tairāwhiti to facilitate these workshops.

“Power to Protect is our New Zealand primary prevention programme for abusive head trauma, based on the best international evidence but adapted to local needs in a lengthy consultative process.

“Now is the perfect opportunity to provide training for people working with families.

“People that don’t necessarily have coping strategies in life are more at risk of a crying baby setting off their frustration. This is where it stems from.

“I’m here to educate them on how to break the trend and encourage a safety plan.

“Shaken Baby Syndrome is 100% preventable, so the best prevention is education and imparting messages to attendees to give parents the power to protect and teach them the dangers of shaking a baby.

“A participant said the message is simple – explain the messages in a way that is easily understood and not confronting so it’s easily remembered.”

The Power to Protect workshops are being held 9 – 11 November at Te Whatu Ora Tairāwhiti at various times.

For more information on the workshops and to attend, contact Katarina.Rakuraku@tdh.org.nz.

Visit www.tepuaruruhau.nz/power-to-protect for more.

