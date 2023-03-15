News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Autumn Fruit Comes To Market Against All Odds

Wednesday, 15 March 2023, 9:00 am
Press Release: Five plus a day

Cooling weather this month brings a change to our eating as well as our wardrobes with seasonal autumn fruit providing good value and nutritional benefits for whānau.

Despite the havoc caused to orchards and farms during the January floods and Cyclone Gabrielle in February, Kiwi favourites such as apples, pears, feijoas and limes are available in stores now, while persimmons and mandarins will arrive later in the season.

5+ A Day Trustee and Principal Scientist and Team Leader at Plant and Food Research, Dr Carolyn Lister, says autumn fruit delivers a timely nutrition boost.

“Seasonal fruit provides better value and is also the most beneficial for your health. Freshly picked produce retains the highest levels of vitamins, minerals, dietary fibre and antioxidants, which all contribute to good health and wellbeing,” she says.

“We know that pricing has been a concern for shoppers this year, so it’s important to make the most of the fresh fruit that’s in season each month. Eating autumn fruit when it’s in good supply is a great way to balance the health of both your whānau and your budget,” says Dr Lister.

Our partner, Olympian, World Champion and Halberg Sportswoman of the Decade, Dame Lisa Carrington is using her star power to encourage Kiwi families to make healthy choices this autumn.

Dame Lisa Carrington recommends that all Kiwis eat at least two pieces of fruit daily for optimal health.

“An easy way to make sure everyone in the whānau gets their two servings of fruit is to add it to your breakfast routine,” she says.

5+ A Day suggests getting the day started with a warm bowl of porridge topped with poached apples or pears or grilled pears and cottage cheese on toast.

If you have a little more time, try making an autumn fruit salad of persimmons, feijoas and mandarins with a squeeze of lime juice the night before – serve in the morning with yoghurt and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

If you’re searching for inspiration, keep an eye on our social media channels and website for tips and recipes to make the most of delicious autumn fruit. Head to the 5+ A Day website: https://www.5aday.co.nz/ and follow the 5+ A Day Charitable Trust on social media: @5adaynz

