News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Foundation Chief Executive Letitia Harding Receives Prestigious Honour

Tuesday, 28 March 2023, 4:54 pm
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of New Zealand

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ’s Chief Executive Letitia Harding has been named as the recipient of the 2023 President’s Award by the Thoracic Society of Australia and New Zealand’s (TSANZ) for her advocacy and education around the dangers of vaping.

The prestigious award was presented to Ms Harding yesterday on the final day of TSANZ’s Annual Scientific Meeting in Christchurch. The President of TSANZ, Professor Anne Holland, said the award recognised Ms Harding’s ongoing work in raising public awareness and promoting school-based education on the dangers of e-cigarettes/vaping in New Zealand.

Ms Harding says she was very humbled by the honour. "The Foundation has been committed to educating the wider public, young people and their families on the dangers of vaping for many years, and to have our work recognised by TSANZ in this way is so gratifying and encouraging."

The Foundation, an NGO led by Ms Harding, began advocating against the dangers of vaping in 2017, after seeing the impacts of vaping on young people overseas. "Since then, we have continued to push for greater regulations and controls in New Zealand, as well as leading the development of educational resources and support for young people."

As well as establishing a youth-focused education website on vaping in 2020, the Foundation also commissioned one of the largest ever surveys of youth vaping in New Zealand in 2021. Last year, the Foundation hired Sharon Pihema as its first Māori Community Liaison role in Tairāwhiti, to respond to needs in the region. "The community identified youth vaping as its number one concern," explains Ms Harding. "Sharon has been flat out responding to calls for vaping education and support since she began in her role."

Ms Harding says that receiving the TSANZ’s President’s Award is a wonderful confirmation that the Foundation's ongoing efforts in vaping harm prevention are appreciated by the respiratory health sector. "It has not been an easy journey, and we’ve faced quite strong opposition to our advocacy from various groups, so to get this recognition is very motivating. There is still so much to do to protect our young people from the harms of vaping."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Lucy Cooper: Wellington Scrabble Club On The Move

After 4 years at the Vogelmorn Bowling Club, members of the word game club will now exchange tiles and balance their racks at Victoria Bridge Club in Thorndon. More>>

Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces


The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>



WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>

WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 