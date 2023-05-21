News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Te Whatu Ora Takes Legal Action To Stop Gisborne Nurses Strike

Sunday, 21 May 2023, 4:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Nurses Organisation

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) says Te Whatu Ora has applied for an interim injunction to stop a one-hour health and safety strike by its desperate Ward 5 (Acute Medical) nurses at Gisborne Hospital.

The 24 staff planned to strike from 1.30pm-2.30pm on Wednesday 24 May and on 12 May had already negotiated an agreement, signed off by Te Whatu Ora, over provision of life preserving services, including a protocol for management of emergencies.

NZNO says it will oppose the interim injunction and the hearing will take place on Monday 22 May at 10am in Wellington.

NZNO delegate at Ward 5 Christine Warrander said this was a small-scale strike, by a small number of exhausted staff for a short period of time - and that it was motivated by genuine fears for their own and patient wellbeing.

"We took this action as a last-ditch effort to be heard after repeated pleas for help had fallen on deaf ears."

A provisional improvement notice (PIN) was issued back in December 2022 for Ward 5 in response to health and safety concerns including acute staff shortages, untenable workloads, staff stress, increased sick leave, burn out and resignations.

But the situation has only become worse since the PIN was issued, Ms Warrander said.

"Our asks are simple, such as reducing beds from 25 down to 20 to make workloads more manageable, but instead of acknowledging they have a serious problem and addressing it, we feel like we’re being strong-armed and silenced.

"Staff morale is at an all time low and my colleagues and I are genuinely anxious about coming into work every day."

NZNO Chief Executive Paul Goulter said this "at best heavy-handed" response in the middle of a crisis, where the wellbeing of both patients and nurses is seriously at risk, does not reflect well on Te Whatu Ora as an employer.

"Our members right across the motu are experiencing the same dismissive response to their concerns and calls for help, and they’re just asked to do more and more until that becomes the norm. This just cannot carry on because people’s wellbeing is at risk, and our members have the right to strike in a situation like this."

He said there had been an outpouring of support from nurses around the country for the courage and determination of the Ward 5 staff.

"Nurses across the health system feel like their situation is very similar and they’re angry and disappointed that Te Whatu Ora has tried to prevent a very legitimate and justified strike.

"These nurses just want to get this dangerous situation in their ward fixed because they care about their patients. This response from Te Whatu Ora will only ensure things continue to worsen."

He said NZNO would always be happy to sit down with Te Whatu Ora to discuss this situation further.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Nurses Organisation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Association of Scrabble Players: Who Will Wear The Scrabble Crown For 2023?

Around 80 avid Scrabble players will descend on Howick this King’s Birthday weekend to decide who will be New Zealand’s 43rd Champion. More>>

Ockham Book Awards: 2023 Winners’ Announcement

Catherine Chidgey has won the $64,000 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction for The Axeman’s Carnival, a page-turning novel of depth, pathos, and humanity that skilfully infuses comedy with a building sense of menace. More>>

Doc Edge Festival: International Film-Makers Arrive In Auckland

Doc Edge is delighted to host a group of international representatives for selected films making their World and Asia/Pacific premieres in the 18th annual festival from May 24-June 2. More>>

Auckland Live: Philharmonia Orchestra Performs A Night Of Sondheim

This performance on June 22 will bring to life Stephen Sondheim’s compositions with a full orchestra of over sixty-five musicians, together on stage with four outstanding singers. More>>


Commonwealth Foundation: New Zealander Wins Pacific Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Drawing on the disparate themes of civil war, indentured servitude, the formation of identity, and the supernatural, Himali McInnes's Kilinochchi is set during Sri Lanka's bloody civil war. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Redmer Yska's Katherine Mansfield's Europe

As befits the life of a miniature modernist, this is a small, but heavy paperback, handsomely illustrated and elegantly published by Otago University Press. More>>


New Zealand Music Month: This Year’s Theme - Community & Collaboration

This year, we celebrate working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape, from songwriting experiments, content co-creation, partnerships to engage and grow audiences, through to community events. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 