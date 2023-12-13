Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Thoracic Society Celebrates Win After Long Fight To Ban Engineered Stone

Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 7:18 pm
Press Release: Thoracic Society of Australia and New Zealand

TSANZ welcomes the Australian Federal government’s announcement today to ban engineered stone nationwide – a major cause of silicosis in Australian workers.

The announcement is a monumental win for public health in Australia, and will be a welcome gift to health professionals, and workers and their families just in time for Christmas.

“The ramifications of this decision cannot be overstated,” explains TSANZ President, Prof Anne Holland, “it will save lives and keep families together.”

“The Thoracic Society would like to thank the tireless efforts of our members for their relentless pursuit to protect workers across Australia who work with silica products,” says Prof Holland.

“They have been calling for this ban for close to 10 years, and now they can finally breathe a sigh of relief.”

“Our members are on the front lines – they are the first point of contact when workers start noticing the worrying signs of respiratory illness, and they are right there guiding their patients as the disease progresses,” shares TSANZ CEO, Vincent So.

“They know exactly how insidious the diseases of silicosis and lung cancer truly are.”

“Our health professionals have seen the massive up-tick in silicosis patients over the years, and they have done research which shows the worrying signs of an asbestos-like health crisis on the horizon.”

“We thank the government for listening to our calls and making the tough decisions. Australian lives will be saved.”

“TSANZ will continue to work alongside the Health Minister and health department on this important piece of work as we move into the implementation of the ban,” Mr So says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts. More


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 