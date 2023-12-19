Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

139 Orgs Call On New Zealand To Prioritize Human Life Over Tobacco Industry Profit

Tuesday, 19 December 2023, 8:53 am
Press Release: Agility PR

139 organizations from 53 countries have self-published an op-ed expressing support for New Zealand/Aotearoa’s world-leading smokefree law, The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Smoked Tobacco) Amendment (SERPA) Act and the Smokefree Aotearoa Action Plan.

Here is a short excerpt:

“We wholeheartedly agree with our colleagues and concerned citizens in New Zealand that repealing this Act would be both irresponsible and immoral. The marketing and sale of tobacco products – the only consumer products that addict and kill when used as intended – is a violation of the human right to health. Governments have an obligation to stop third parties such as tobacco companies from violating the rights of their citizens. We remind you that Māori leaders first proposed the smokefree goal and inspired the National-led government to commit to this goal in 2011.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The full op-ed and list of signatories is available to read here: https://ash.org/139orgs-to-nz/.

We ran a full-page ad in the Herald yesterday to highlight our global support to help prevent 5,000 New Zealanders from dying every year from tobacco-caused diseases.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Agility PR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts. More


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 