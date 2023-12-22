Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Serving Up A Festive Treat For Canterbury Patients

Friday, 22 December 2023, 12:01 pm
Press Release: Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand

If you thought planning and cooking a Christmas meal for the whānau was a big undertaking, spare a thought for Te Whatu Ora’s Canterbury WellFood team who are busy prepping for the more than 1000 Christmas meals they’ll be plating up for patients who find themselves in one of Canterbury’s hospitals on Christmas Day.

WellFood staff are also busy preparing ‘meals on wheels’ that will be served throughout the community on Christmas Day.

The Christmas menu across our hospitals is going to be a cracker.

For lunch at Christchurch Hospital, patients can choose from manuka smoked ham or a vegetable frittata, served with both potato and Greek salads with a dessert option of our classic pavlova with passionfruit and strawberry.

For dinner at Christchurch Hospital, patients can enjoy succulent roast chicken with stuffing and cranberry sauce served with new potatoes and steamed vegetables accompanied by steamed pudding with custard.

The Hillmorton campus Christmas lunch menu includes the options of glazed ham with mustard, roast chicken, or vegetarian strudel with baby carrots and peas and buttered potatoes and pavlova or fresh fruits for dessert. For dinner, patients can choose their own Christmas rolls with various filling options of assorted meats, falafel, and more.

“The festive season is a special time for many and it can be hard for patients and their families being in hospital and away from home on Christmas,” says Rachel Cadle, General Manager, Commercial Services.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“That’s why our teams across Canterbury work hard every year to create a very special menu for patients that will taste and feel just a little bit like home.”

Rachel Cadle says there will be around 70 staff working in the kitchens, as well as the catering assistants who take orders and serve the food in the hospital wards.

“The service we provide continues 365 days per year, without any let up in demand.”

“We haven’t forgotten the teams who will be working on Christmas Day either. Many of our hospital staff will be at work while their families are celebrating Christmas, so we have some special treats planned for them as well,” says Rachel Cadle.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Heritage NZ: Alberton Celebrates 50 Years Open To The Public

A stunning historic Mt Albert mansion, once the heart of colonial Auckland’s social elite, has celebrated its 50th anniversary of being open to the public. Alberton, cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, has racked up its first half century as one of Auckland’s most authentic and fascinating historic attractions... More

Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts... More



Maritime NZ: Know The Dangers When Heading Out On Small Recreational Water Crafts This Summer

More than half of New Zealand’s recreational craft fatalities during 2022 occurred on vessels under six metres in length. Dinghies and inflatable watercraft come with inherent risks, so it important to keep safety practices in mind when using these to ensure you come home safe this summer... More


DoC: More Water On Tap At Six Huts On Te Araroa

New water tanks will help keep water on tap for high numbers of Te Araroa trail walkers at six huts in the top of the South Island where water has often run out in summer. The Te Araroa Trust has provided 2000-litre rainwater tanks at Department of Conservation huts... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 