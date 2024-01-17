Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Statistics Reveal Alarming Trends & Urgent Need For Government Intervention

Wednesday, 17 January 2024, 2:30 pm
Press Release: ExcerciseNZ

New data released on the 14th of December 2023 from the Ministry of Health raises concerns about the health of New Zealanders, as the latest figures show that only 46.5% of adults are meeting global guidelines for physical activity.

 This is a significant drop of 5% from the previous year, making this the first year that adults are not meeting the national guidelines in physical activity.

At the same time, obesity rates are increasing, with a 2% annual rise over the last five years and a concerning 4% increase in children. These trends highlight a need for immediate action to address a growing health crisis.

The impact of low physical activity is not only affecting the public health system, costing over $500 million annually, but it is also resulting in a substantial loss to the economy, estimated at over $2.3 billion per year.

Mental health is also a major concern, with 70% of individuals experiencing some level of distress, according to 2022 rates.

 Approximately 9% of the population requires professional help, this figure rises to over 16% for young adults. Recent studies have shown that physical activity is the most effective way to improve mental health, yet it receives less attention compared to other interventions.

Richard Beddie, CEO of ExerciseNZ, recently attended a meeting with the World Health Organisation in Geneva, where he was one of seven global experts discussing strategies to increase activity levels worldwide.

Beddie is urging the new government to work with the exercise industry to develop measures that not only save taxpayer money but also improve the health and wellness of New Zealanders.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The country has an opportunity to lead in preventive measures if decisive action is taken.

“If we address this issue correctly, we can save taxpayers billions of dollars. If we don’t, the situation will only worsen. Past governments have failed to take enough action, and the solution is clear; we just need to implement it,” says Beddie.

For more details on the comprehensive report, please visit:

https://www.health.govt.nz/news-media/news-items/latest-new-zealand-health-survey-results-provide-valuable-information-about-health-and-wellbeing-new

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ExcerciseNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Tauranga Rotary Club: Bay’s Biggest Book Sale Mounts National Challenge To Solve Environmental And Literacy Issues

In its 37th year, the Tauranga Rotary Book Sale is putting out a challenge to New Zealand literacy, environmental, and sustainability experts: help us repurpose and recycle unsold books. The March 2024 event will mark its 37th year. The sale has a loyal following of both donors and buyers... More


Wellington: Public Invited To Memorial For Dance Legend

The public is invited to a celebration of the life of Sir Jon Trimmer KNZM MBE on Friday 2 February at the Opera House. Sir Jon’s life (18 September 1939 – 26 October 2023) will be honoured through performances by members of the Royal New Zealand Ballet (RNZB), alongside speeches and archive footage from his long and distinguished career... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 