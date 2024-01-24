Relieve Joint and Limb Pain Naturally, Instantly and Fuss Free with Hydragun Thermosleeve!

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Wednesday, 24 January 2024, 5:48 pm
Press Release: Hydragun

Go full circle with your pain relief with the Hydragun Thermosleeve (RRP $89) – a 360º hot/cold compression sleeve made from plush hydrogel that relieves joint and limb pain naturally, instantly and fuss-free. Use the Thermosleeve for just 10 minutes each day to treat acute pain from muscle strains and sprains, joint injuries or tendinitis, or chronic pain or tension triggered by arthritis, muscle aches, cramps and spasms or tendinosis.

A breeze to use, store the Thermosleeve in the freezer, or heat it in the microwave for 10 seconds. Wear it as a sleeve or hold it directly on the sore body part as an ice/heat pack. Set your timer for 10 minutes then relax while the Thermosleeve does the hard work! Use it cold to reduce swelling or provide acute pain relief, or warm the Thermosleeve to increase blood flow, reduce soreness and stiffness or provide relief from chronic pain.

The non-toxic, antimicrobial formulation allows for easy care, with a clean dry and comfortable high-performance recycled fabric blend. Available in sizes Small, Medium and Large, there’s a Thermosleeve to fit every body!

