Child Cancer Foundation Seeking Volunteers For 2024 Street Appeal

Child Cancer Foundation’s 2024 Street Appeal Is Taking Place On Friday 8 & Saturday 9 March, And They Need Volunteers Across The Country To Help Collect Donations For Kiwi Families Impacted By Childhood Cancer.

The Street Appeal Is The Foundation’s Biggest Fundraising Event Of The Year, Where Hundreds Of Volunteers Take To The Streets To Raise Critical Funds.

“Every Week This Year, Three Kiwi Families Will Be Told The Heartbreaking News That Their Child Has Cancer,” Said Child Cancer Foundation Chief Executive, Monica Briggs.

“We Don’t Receive Any Direct Government Funding, So These Families Rely On The Generosity Of Their Fellow Kiwis To Receive The Vital Emotional And Practical Support They Need During The Toughest Time In Their Lives.”

The Foundation Is Currently Supporting Around 1,100 Families Nationwide Through All Stages Of Their Experience With Childhood Cancer.

Getting Involved In The Charity’s Street Appeal Is Easy – Simply Gift Two Hours Of Your Time To Volunteer At A Collection Site Near You.

“It’s A Lot Of Fun, And Every Dollar You Collect Will Make A Real Difference For Kiwi Families Impacted By Childhood Cancer,” Says Monica.

Sign Up To Volunteer On Friday 8 Or Saturday 9 March At: Volunteer.childcancer.org.nz

