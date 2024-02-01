Experts Discuss Educational Gaps Regarding Treatment Of Menopause Symptoms

Dr. Wendy Sweet (PhD), a renowned New Zealand Menopause and Lifestyle Practitioner, has been diligently listening to the experiences of midlife and older women for almost a decade. Through her extensive understanding of their health challenges during menopause, she has become a trusted figure in the field. One of her notable contributions is the MyMT™ Menopause Symptoms Quiz, which women from all over the world have taken to gain insight into their menopause symptom journey.

Surprisingly, the results of the quiz challenge common assumptions. Hot flushes and brain fog, although significant, are not the primary concerns for the 500,000+ women who participated. Instead, a staggering 83% express their overwhelming fatigue, which greatly affects their well-being. This fatigue is often intertwined with sleep difficulties, as confirmed by 81% of respondents. Moreover, 80% report joint discomfort that adversely impacts their quality of life and activity levels. In addition, 76% perceive themselves as overweight, highlighting the need for effective weight management strategies during menopause and post-menopause. Finally, an alarming 73% of women indicated that they have been diagnosed with high blood pressure.

Recently, Dr. Sweet had the opportunity to share these insights at the Women's Health and Ageing Innovation conference in Pasadena, California. She was invited to moderate a panel discussion on the gaps in menopause education among healthcare professionals. This topic holds particular significance for her, as she previously argued in her doctoral defence that numerous Practitioners, from a range of disciplines, including Medical Practitioners, may overlook the needs of women during their menopause transition, when it comes to lifestyle solutions, because their education in this area has not been part of their education curricula.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

During the panel discussion, Dr. Sweet was joined by esteemed experts in the field, including Dr. Dunsmoor-Su, Chief Medical Officer of Gennev, the largest virtual menopause clinic in the US, and Dr. Castillo, an internationally recognized authority on bio-identical hormone treatment for women. Their insights also shed light on the lack of menopause training physicians receive, even in leading nations such as America and the UK.

These conversations have emphasised the significance of the decisions women make regarding their menopause treatment and the sources from which they seek support for managing their symptoms. Unfortunately, inequities persist, with many women unable to afford private endocrinologists for hormone therapy based on blood work results. However, there is positive news on the horizon. The "Menopause Clinic" market is gaining momentum in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, though progress in America seems slower. Dr. Dunsmoor-Su highlighted the shortage of endocrinologists in California, with only 1000 serving the entire state. The goal remains to ensure equitable access for all women.

As Dr Wendy Sweet says “It is important to bring these conversations to light because I understand firsthand how challenging it can be to make decisions about managing menopause symptoms, not only from a medical and pharmaceutical perspective, but also in terms of the specific lifestyle solutions that are also beneficial to women. At the core, it begins with finding a doctor who truly understands menopause symptom management and takes your concerns seriously and Practitioners who understand your lifestyle needs, especially in relation to those women who are overweight. This decision is crucial as women navigate through their menopause transition”.

As demonstrated by Dr. Sweet's impactful contributions and interactions with influential experts, her expertise and commitment to women's health continues to shape the future of menopause care, from a lifestyle perspective. Through her women’s health and ageing studies and advocacy, she aims to help bridge the knowledge gaps in health professionals and revolutionise menopause symptom management.

Dr Wendy Sweet (PhD) Is A Menopause and Post-Menopause Practitioner and Pioneer of Menopause Symptom Reduction and Weight Loss Programmes Using Evidenced Lifestyle Science. MyMT™ Has Helped 15,000 Women Globally Manage Their Menopause Symptoms Effectively.

© Scoop Media

