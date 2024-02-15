Response To Dr Reti's Update On Free Breast Screening

In response to Dr Shane Reti’s announcement that the Government is progressing with its 100-day plan pledge to extend free breast cancer screening up to the age of 74, we’ve issued the following comment:

Justine Smyth, chair of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, said: “We’ve been asking for the breast screening age to be raised to 74 for the past eight years, so it’s fantastic to see work is finally underway on this. Our thanks go to Dr Reti for championing this both in Opposition and now in Government.

“Our modelling shows that older women who can continue having free mammograms will have a 42% lower risk of dying of breast cancer. We appreciate there’s a lot of preparation needed to get the roll-out underway, and we look forward to hearing more detail as soon as possible.”

