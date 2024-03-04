Dementia Care In The Spotlight

How do you provide the best compassionate care for someone with dementia? That is the question that author, Isabel Baker, addresses with her new book, “The A to Z of Dementia Care: Solving the Puzzle to Deliver Excellent Care to People Living with Dementia.”

With over 35 years of experience caring professionally for people with dementia, Baker provides information and recounts stories garnered from years of hands-on experience. The book covers all aspects of care, from understanding the range of dementia illnesses to the role of emotions, effective communication, constructive activities, and techniques to cope with behavioural changes in people with dementia.

Baker believes that the compassionate use of this knowledge will make life easier for both the individual living with dementia and their care providers, be they personal or professional.

Baker will be launching her book in Christchurch, NZ, at 2:30 p.m. on March 14, 2024 at Dementia Canterbury, BrainTree Wellness Centre, 70 Langdons Road, Papanui, Christchurch. This is a FREE event but registration is required. A Zoom link will also be provided for those who want to attend online. To access the link, people are invited to check out the Dementia Canterbury website here: https://dementiacanterbury.org.nz/event/specialist-dementia-education-seminar-a-z-of-dementia-care/

About the author:

Author, Isabel Baker, R.N Dip. Psychiatry of Old Age, hails from Wagga Wagga Australia. She has taught dementia care to personal care staff, registered nurses, and family carers for over 20 years and spoken at national and international dementia conferences.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“For 35 years I worked closely with people living with dementia in a variety of roles - the last 15 years as Clinical Nurse Consultant for the Dementia Behavior Assessment and Management Service. I also taught about dementia in aged courses at Riverina Institute from 2000 to 2019. My passion is to see people who are living with dementia receive compassionate, empathetic understanding care that meets their unmet needs in all areas of their lives (physically, emotionally, socially, occupationally).”

Dr. Sid Williams MBBS. FRANZCP. Psycho-geriatrician and former Associate Professor at the University of Sydney highly recommends this book. “This wonderful book, which can be read through or dipped into as a reference, would be helpful for anyone involved in the care of folk living with dementia. This includes family carers, nurses (RNs, ENs, AINs) and care workers. The book’s particular strengths come from both Isabel’s real-world experience in dementia care and her unquenchable thirst for helpful information on the topic.”

The book is available through Amazon. Limited copies will be available for sale at the book launch in Christchurch in March.

© Scoop Media

