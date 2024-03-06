Walk2Work Day Is Happening Next Week - Wednesday 13 March 2024

It’s just one week until New Zealand’s national day to celebrate walking on Wednesday 13 March.

Pedestrian advocacy group Living Streets Aotearoa encourages people to walk to work or to other everyday activities on this day.

President Tim Jones says the theme for this year’s Walk2Work Day is Move Your Mood and it is supported by the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand.

“Walking improves mental health and physical wellbeing. It’s good for you, for our community, and for the environment,” he says.

“There are lots of ways people can take part. It could be a workplace activity or community event, or simply sharing a photo of co-workers or individuals taking a walk on the day. People working from home can also find different ways to be involved.”

Councils and other groups will be holding events around the country.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the event, which started in 2009.

People can share a photo of their walk using #Walk2Work, where they are walking, and be in to win a spot prize.

To find out more about Walk2Work Day, go to: www.walk2work.org.nz.

