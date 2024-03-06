Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Walk2Work Day Is Happening Next Week - Wednesday 13 March 2024

Wednesday, 6 March 2024, 3:13 pm
Press Release: Walk2Work

It’s just one week until New Zealand’s national day to celebrate walking on Wednesday 13 March.

Pedestrian advocacy group Living Streets Aotearoa encourages people to walk to work or to other everyday activities on this day.

President Tim Jones says the theme for this year’s Walk2Work Day is Move Your Mood and it is supported by the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand.

“Walking improves mental health and physical wellbeing. It’s good for you, for our community, and for the environment,” he says.

“There are lots of ways people can take part. It could be a workplace activity or community event, or simply sharing a photo of co-workers or individuals taking a walk on the day. People working from home can also find different ways to be involved.”

Councils and other groups will be holding events around the country.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the event, which started in 2009.

People can share a photo of their walk using #Walk2Work, where they are walking, and be in to win a spot prize.

To find out more about Walk2Work Day, go to: www.walk2work.org.nz.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Walk2Work on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 