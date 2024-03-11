100km and counting for Brain Injury Awareness Month

Madeleine Cooper is running 10km everyday of March, Brain Injury Awareness Month, raising money for Brain Injury New Zealand. So far Madeleine has already run 100km, out of a massive 310km total.

Madeleine’s experience with brain injury is first hand:

‘Brain Injury Awareness Month is important to me as I have on multiple occasions suffered from concussions which had left me learning how to read again, missing out on my education, and unable to work for months, all things I wouldn't have recovered from without the help of support services across New Zealand like Brain Injury NZ.’ – Madeleine Cooper

Madeleine isn’t undertaking this epic feat alone: on Wednesday 13th March she will be joined by Auckland based Grave Runners, on their fortnightly run known as ‘The Exercism’. The Grave Runners focus on the mental health benefits of running in community, and are boosting Madeleine’s fundraising efforts with this special ‘running for the head’community run.

‘Running for the head’ is open to all, and the focus is on building connection through running, not pace. To take part, meet 6pm, Wednesday 13 March, at the Tombstone Windows, Silo Park, corner of Beaumont and Jellicoe St. You’ll find further details and updates on their Instagram account @graverunners.

A brain injury occurs an average of every 15 minutes in New Zealand, and can be life altering. Brain Injury NZ relies on grants and donations in order to provide our support services. Every donation makes a difference, and we are in awe of Madeleine’s incredible effort.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

For those who want to support in other ways, please share Madeleine’s story, donate if you can, or reach out to a local Brain Injury Association to get involved. We also invite individuals and businesses interested in matching donations from the fundraiser to get in touch.

Madeleine’s journey can be followed on Strava, or Instagram at @madeleineelizabethalice, and donations can be made through her givealittle page:

https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/brain-injury-awareness-month-donate-to-win

© Scoop Media

