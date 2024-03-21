Ryman Healthcare Is Pleased To Announce That Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions Targets Have Been Validated By The SBTi

This achievement has been reached following Ryman formally setting an emissions reduction target of 42% for scopes 1 and 2, to be achieved by 2030 relative to a base year of 2021.

Ryman Group CEO Richard Umbers says, “Achieving SBTi’s validation of our emissions reduction targets is in an important step in Ryman’s decarbonisation journey. Setting these targets has involved closely assessing our business operations to define viable carbon reduction solutions.”

The SBTi is a global climate action body that independently assesses companies’ greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions targets and promotes best practice in terms of what is needed to keep global heating below catastrophic levels and reach net-zero by 2050.

As part of the science-based targets validation exercise, Ryman has developed an emissions reduction plan to support the achievement of the targets. The emissions reduction plan focuses on specific areas of its business including reducing emissions from the fuel it uses to power its vehicle fleet, and from the electricity used to heat and cool its villages.

Further information about Ryman Healthcare’s sustainability journey, including its Climate Related Disclosures reporting, will be published later this year.

