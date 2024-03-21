Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Canterbury Construction Company Throws Support Behind Maia Health Foundation

Thursday, 21 March 2024, 2:55 pm
Press Release: Maia Health Foundation

The chance to be ‘part of the solution’ is the driving force behind Leighs Construction’s new partnership with Canterbury’s Maia Health Foundation.

Founded in 1995, Leighs Construction has a proud history of delivering projects throughout New Zealand, the wider Pacific, and even Antarctica.

“They deliver on game-changing projects, and so do we. It’s a perfect partnership!” Māia Health Foundation Chief Executive Michael Flatman says.

“We’re so grateful that Leighs Construction is joining the Māia whānau as a business partner. Leighs has a track record of delivering for Cantabrians and we’re delighted we can work together to continue to take our health system from good to great,” Flatman says.

Leighs Construction CEO Gary Walker says the ethos of ‘moving from good to great’ really resonates with them.

“As a business, we’re all about bringing great ideas to life and creating an environment for people to be their best, which aligns perfectly with Māia’s mission,” Walker says.

Following the Christchurch earthquakes, Leighs Construction was instrumental in enabling the rebuild to begin.

“We know how much the youth of Canterbury have been through in their lifetime. The people who experienced some major events in their childhood are now entering the workforce and a lot of them are coming into our industry.

“One Māia project that really resonated with us in particular is Kahurangi – the new outpatient facility for child and youth mental health. We know how important it is to provide support for youth as they navigate the challenges of life, and we really want to stand beside Māia and be part of the solution,” Walker says.

