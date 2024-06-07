Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

College Of Public Health Medicine Deeply Concerned At Cuts To Warmer KiwiHomes Scheme

Friday, 7 June 2024, 8:40 am
Press Release: NZ College of Public Health Medicine

The New Zealand College of Public Health Medicine (NZCPHM) is deeply concerned at budget cuts that will result in scaling back of the Warmer Kiwi Homes scheme.  

The scheme was put in place in 2018 and covers up to 90 percent of the costs to purchase and install insulation and an efficient heater for eligible homeowners.  

As part of announced funding cuts to the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority which administers the scheme, subsidies for hot water heating, low-cost energy efficiency measures and an LED lighting scheme will end. Also to end is funding for a community-focused outreach programme to target hard-to-reach households.

“We know that housing is a key determinant of health” says College President Sir Collin Tukuitonga. Several hundred thousand families in Aotearoa New Zealand still live in cold, damp and costly to heat homes. This puts them at greater risk of developing various illnesses such as asthma, requiring hospitalisation, and represents a huge cost to our health system.  

“Cutting back on initiatives like the Warmer Kiwi Homes scheme is shortsighted and makes no sense” says Tukuitonga. “A healthy house needs to be warm, dry and well ventilated, with heating systems that are efficient and affordable”. Interventions such as retrofitting insulation have been demonstrated to improve health outcomes, and provide significant economic benefits.

Rolling back housing energy efficiency measures is also a retrograde step when it comes to climate change. “The Government should be supporting initiatives that reduce our overall energy consumption, and therefore our greenhouse gas emissions, particularly when these also have health co-benefits” says Tukuitonga.  

For more information, see our Housing policy statement.  

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ College of Public Health Medicine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 