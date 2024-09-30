Central Plateau And Lakes Region Welcomes State-of-the-Art H145 Rescue Helicopter

The Central Plateau and Lakes region is pleased to announce that an Airbus H145 twin-engine rescue helicopter will be joining the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter operations family in April 2025.

The introduction of this state-of-the-art aircraft to the Central Plateau and Lakes region is a game changer for the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter crew, marking a significant advancement in the performance of life-saving missions.

The Airbus H145 rescue helicopter offers more cabin space than the Kawasaki BK117, featuring a 3-seat configuration in the back that allows for the addition of a centre console between two of the seats. This unique addition will provide the Critical Care Flight Paramedic with easy-to-reach medical equipment, making the emergency response process even more efficient. The centre console addition is exclusive to this helicopter and is the only aircraft in New Zealand that features this innovative design.

The skids on the H145 make it easier for the rescue helicopter to land on rough or uneven terrain. Skids allow a helicopter to land on surfaces that would be difficult to manoeuvre on with wheels, such as rocky or muddy terrain. Additionally, skids provide a wider base of support for the helicopter, making it more stable on the ground.

This top-of-the-line aircraft will make it easier for your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter crew to serve the Central Plateau and Lakes region, given the challenging geography of the area.

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter is manned with a dedicated team of Pilots, Air Crew Officers and Critical Care Flight Paramedics on call 24/7, 365 days of the year. In 2023, alone, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter carried out an incredible 524 missions around the Central Plateau, Lakes and surrounding regions. And, as of this year, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter has already completed over 350 life-saving missions.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Since its inception in 1985, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter has carried out an astounding 8,167 missions. The launch of this Airbus H145 rescue helicopter marks an exciting development for your region, ensuring that help is available in an instant for those in times of need.

The H145 rescue helicopter stands out not just for its advanced technology and versatile capabilities but also for its striking and distinctive design. Dressed in a vibrant colour scheme of green, orange, and black, it prominently features its Principal Sponsor, Greenlea Premier Meats, emphasising the company’s commitment to community support and corporate responsibility.

This state-of-the-art helicopter comes with a substantial price tag, underscoring the importance of corporate and community support, as well as fundraising efforts. Your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter crew are proud to serve the Central Plateau and Lakes region with this top-of-the-line aircraft and are grateful for the community’s support.

In an emergency, every minute matters – and now, thanks to the launch of the H145 Greenlea Rescue Helicopter, help is available in an instant for those who need it most.

© Scoop Media

