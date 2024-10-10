Be Inspired. Be Empowered. Join The Future Of Medicine Leaders LIVE In Wellington

New Zealand's healthcare system is under immense pressure, grappling with a growing wave of chronic diseases and mental health challenges. The current healthcare model remains predominantly reactive, focused on treating symptoms with medications and procedures rather than preventing these conditions in the first place.

The upcoming Prevention is Cure on Tour event in Wellington this month seeks to address these challenges head-on, advocating for integrative prevention medicine and lifestyle-based treatments to create a more sustainable and proactive healthcare future.

This exclusive live event will be featuring leading thought leaders spearheading the preventative healthcare revolution. Connect with the Future of Medicine community and discover...

Cutting-edge science and practice in preventative lifestyle medicine Practical tools for better health outcomes

Sustainable strategies for resilience, energy, empathy, integrity and burnout prevention in challenging human-centered work.

The power of professional health coaching

One of the headline speakers is Sarah Harmer, a Wellington-based Workplace Wellbeing Specialist. With a background in psychology, positive health science, and her own local consultancy, The Humanity Project, Sarah is passionate about building better workplaces that support both mental and physical wellbeing. “In human-centered work, maintaining energy and empathy is critical but can be challenging. It’s easy to burnout or compromise your own values when faced with tough decisions. It's crucial that people have the tools to build resilience, maintain healthy boundaries, and find fulfillment even when work gets hard. We can’t just keep giving without protecting our own wellbeing.”

Event Details:

Date and time: Wed 30th October 2024, 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Location: Tiakiwai Conference Centre, National Library of NZ, Wellington Cost: $29

Tickets available via Humanatix:

https://events.humanitix.com/prevention-is-cure-tour-wellington

Featured Speakers:

Prof Grant Schofield: Best-selling author and Visionary Professor of Public Health Sarah Harmer: Leading Workplace Wellbeing Specialist

Dr Louise Schofield: Behaviour Change Specialist and Entrepreneur

The event is being run by PREKURE, a pioneering social enterprise and global leader in Health Coach education. It was founded by Dr. Louise Schofield and Professor Grant Schofield, driven by a passion to combat chronic disease and extend the human healthspan. Their mission is simple yet profound: to inspire, educate and empower individuals with the science that underpins medicine and foster sustainable behavioural change by training a new generation of healthcare professionals, Health and Mental Health Coaches.

Don't miss this opportunity to join the forefront of the preventative healthcare revolution. This is an unmissable event for anyone interested in health and wellbeing - for themselves, their clients, or those thinking about a new purpose-filled career as a professional health coach. Secure your place at the Future of Medicine Leaders LIVE event and take the first step towards a healthier, brighter future.

