Waikato Cardiology Team Marks Milestone Of 1000 TAVI Procedures

The team marked the milestone with a presentation/celebration evening. Left to right: Interventional Cardiologist, Director of the Coronary Lab Dr Madhav Menon, Cardiologist and Director of Structural Heart DiseaseDr Sanjeevan Pasupati,Director of Cardiac Surgery Mr Francesco Pirone, Director of Vascular Surgery Mr Manar Khashram, Specialist in Structural and coronary intervention Dr Faeeze Mohamad Ali.(Photo/Supplied)

The Waikato Hospital Cardiology team has recently celebrated their 1000th Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) procedure.

Waikato Hospital Cardiologist and Director of Structural Heart Disease,Dr Sanjeevan Pasupati says this is a proud moment.

"This achievement reflects the dedication and skill of a committed team, working together to deliver care for our patients."

Waikato Hospital was the first public hospital in New Zealand to perform a TAVI procedure back in 2008. Since that initial procedure, the number of TAVIs performed annually has grown from 30 to 40 in the early years to around 180 today.

"TAVI has transformed the way we treat aortic stenosis, and it offers patients a minimally invasive option with a quicker recovery compared to a traditional surgery," says Dr Pasupati.

The TAVI procedure is used to replace a faulty aortic valve in patients with severe aortic stenosis, a condition where the valve narrows, preventing blood from flowing normally. Unlike conventional valve replacement this procedure does not require opening the chest or using a heart-lung machine. The procedure is performed through a catheter, often inserted via the femoral artery and is an ideal option for patients who are at high risk for traditional surgery.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We have come a long way since we began offering this procedure and over the years it has seen continuous advancements in both technology and technique. The devices and delivery systems have also been refined, offering more options for sedation and making the valve deployment more precise and safer for patients.”

With TAVI becoming an increasingly common treatment, the team are also pioneering new approaches, such as using different valve types to better match the specific needs of each patient.

As the team celebrates the milestone of 1000 TAVI procedures, they are already looking to future advancements. The focus is on expanding the range of patients who can benefit from TAVI.

“We have a dedicated team, which includes cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, vascular surgeons, anaesthetists, nurses, and support staff across various departments, and everyone contributes immensely to the success of the programme.

"The ultimate goal is to maintain the highest standards of care and continue advancing in our field to help our patients.”

© Scoop Media

