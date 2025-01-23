Griefity Partnership Provides $1 Million In Online Counselling

For many, the hardest part of getting help with grief is taking the first step. That’s why Griefity has partnered with BetterHelp, the world’s largest online therapy platform, to provide $1 million of counselling to help people take that step. This initiative gives Griefity members access to a month of therapy at no cost, and a discount if they opt into ongoing care.

Grief can feel isolating, overwhelming, and sometimes impossible to face alone. The team at Griefity hear stories every day from people who are experiencing all kinds of loss. It may be the death of a loved one, the end of a relationship, a pregnancy loss, or the slow heartbreak of caring for a parent with dementia.

“Counselling and mental health support aren’t always easily accessible,” said Corinne Davies, Founder of Griefity. “Cost, physical distance, waiting lists, and the sheer weight of grief can make it feel impossible to take action. This partnership is about breaking down those barriers so that more people can quickly access the support they need.”

Why this matters

Griefity’s $1 million initiative comes at a time when demand for mental health services has never been greater. For many, grief isn’t just sadness. It’s a deeply personal and often isolating experience that can lead to anxiety, loneliness, or depression. These challenges are compounded by issues like:

Cost: Mental health appointments are often seen as a luxury rather than a necessity.

Accessibility: Rural communities and those with caregiving or work responsibilities can lack access to therapists.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Waiting lists: Many people face weeks or months before they can see a professional.

By partnering with BetterHelp, Griefity offers a practical solution to these barriers. Online therapy allows users to connect with licensed therapists from the comfort of their own homes, often within days.

“Online counselling isn’t going to suit everyone,” Davies said. “But for many, it’s a starting point, and a way to get support when the wait feels unbearable. Sometimes, taking that first step makes all the difference.”

Helping people find the right fit

Griefity’s partnership with BetterHelp is entirely mission-driven. “Our goal is to empower people to find the right tools for them, whether that’s professional therapy, self-care tools, or community support,” Davies explained.

Griefity’s app provides a variety of resources, including:

Personalised grief pathways: Daily exercises designed to help users reflect, process emotions, and find encouragement.

Community support: Shared experiences for those seeking connection.

Self-care tools: Prompts and strategies for managing the day-to-day challenges of grief.

“Professional counselling is just one piece of the puzzle,” Davies added. “Our goal is to ensure that everyone has access to a range of resources, so they can find what works for them.”

How it works

The $1 million therapy initiative is currently available to everyone using the Griefity app. After the free month of counselling, people can continue with the lifetime discount or stop at any time.

For more information or to access this initiative, visit https://griefity.com/find-support-with-free-online-therapy-from-betterhelp-and-griefity/

About Griefity

Griefity is reimagining how we support people through grief. From our home base in New Zealand, we’ve created an app that’s practical, compassionate, and full of heart. Whether you need space to reflect or tools to get through the day, we’re here to help you figure out what works for you.

© Scoop Media

