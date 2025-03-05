More Nurses In Primary Care Will Be A Welcome Boost Says ProCare

Leading healthcare provider, ProCare, has today welcomed the Health Minister’s announcement to increase the number of training places for nurse practitioners specialising in primary care to 120 a year, and support advanced education for up to 120 primary care registered nurses.

This announcement, alongside the two announcements made earlier this week will provide a welcome boost for an underfunded primary care sector.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at ProCare says: “Nurses are a vital part of any general practice and investing in their skills means better, more accessible healthcare for our communities. We are pleased to see a longer-term commitment to nurse practitioner training and advanced education for primary care registered nurses.

“Increasing the number of skilled nurses will undoubtedly support primary care practices. However, it’s crucial to ensure they receive equitable remuneration compared to their hospital counterparts. Without this, we risk facing the same challenges we do today,” says Norwell.

“We have a meeting with the Minister in the coming weeks and look forward to sharing any updates with our members following those discussions,” concludes Norwell.

Anna Wright, Associate Nursing Director at ProCare highlights, "Nurse practitioners are highly skilled professionals who can provide a valuable alternative for patients who need care but are facing long wait times to see their GP. Additionally, nurses with prescribing authority can provide care for certain conditions while also helping to free up GP capacity."

"Expanding opportunities for nurses to upskill and take on greater roles in primary care not only keeps them engaged in their profession but also gives patients more choices when seeking care within a practice," concludes Wright.

It’s no secret there has been immense workforce pressures in healthcare, so these initiatives will go some way to easing this pressure.

About ProCare

ProCare is a leading healthcare provider that aims to deliver the most progressive, pro-active and equitable health and wellbeing services in Aotearoa. We do this through our clinical support services, mental health and wellness services, virtual/tele health, mobile health, smoking cessation and by taking a population health and equity approach to our mahi. As New Zealand’s largest Primary Health Organisation, we represent a network of general practice teams and healthcare professionals who provide care to nearly 700,000 patients across Auckland. These practices serve the largest Pacific and South Asian populations enrolled in general practice and the largest Māori population in Tāmaki Makaurau. For more information go to www.procare.co.nz

