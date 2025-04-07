Fighting The GP Shortage - Manawatū GP Network Keeps Healthcare Local.

CE Nicky Hart at recent Local Health Board meeting. (Photo/Supplied)

Two thirds of general practitioners are planning on retiring in the next eight years, leaving a gap of approximately 725,000 patients without a doctor across New Zealand. A Manawatū-based general practice network believes they have the answer.

The Feilding Health Care Group, which this week is relaunching as Local Health, Chief Executive Nicky Hart explains that when the network started in 2016, they could see a growing issue.

“More support was needed to train and retain new doctors and allow those who were planning retirement to be able to slow down. Many thinking about retiring didn't know how to do this without their practices being absorbed by large, corporate providers, or closing down.

"Doctors wanted to know that their practices would remain locally owned, their staff would be well looked after and patients would continue to receive quality, community-focused care. That's why we set up our network.”

Tim Linton, former doctor and owner of Awapuni Medical for over 30 years, sold his practice to the Local Health network in 2023. As he planned for retirement, Linton says selling to Local Health has given him peace of mind.

"I've worked hard over the years to build my practice's reputation and patient trust - I didn’t want to see it going downhill. I can step back and know that our community remains at the heart of every decision."

While proud of its Feilding roots, Local Health has grown beyond its borders and now includes Feilding Health Care, Ashhurst Health Care, Palmerston North Group Medical, and Palmerston North Awapuni Medical. Given this, Hart explains they felt their original name no longer captured who they are and where they're headed in the future.

"Our new name, Local Health, really helps us tell our shared story. It's important to us that everyone in our network feels represented by the brand that sits behind their practices."

Hart wants the community to know that the rebranding of the group will not affect the individual practices, frontline teams or the services patients rely on.

"What this new name does is unify our group. It also gives us a stronger platform to grow and serve wider communities in the future.”

Employing around 130 staff and caring for over 30,000 patients, Hart says they’re continuing to support local doctors and staff with the resources and infrastructure of a larger group.

“We’ve created a model that supports GPs at every stage of their career. The model also offers ownership options to younger GPs, without the burden of business management. We want to make sure that healthcare operations remain local and all decisions are made by people who know our communities best - that is what our group is all about."

© Scoop Media

