Green Party welcome Behrouz Boochani to New Zealand

The Green Party warmly welcome Behrouz Boochani to New Zealand from Manus Island.

Mr Boochani is in New Zealand to speak at the ‘Word Christchurch’ event about his work chronicling the harrowing experiences of Australia’s offshore detention regime.

“Behrouz has been an asylum seeker held in Australia’s unlawful detention camp on Manus for six years, he is also an award-winning author, journalist, and associate professor at the University of New South Wales.” Green Party spokesperson for Human Rights Golriz Ghahraman said.

“This is Behrouz’s first time off Manus since he first arrived there in 2013 and I hope he feels welcome and safe.

“New Zealand has long stood for fairness and inclusion for people fleeing war and persecution, and I hope whilst in New Zealand he experiences some reprieve from his time as a Manus detainee.”

