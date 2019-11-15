Green Party welcome Behrouz Boochani to New Zealand
Friday, 15 November 2019, 8:19 am
Press Release: Green Party
Green Party welcome Behrouz Boochani award-winning author
and Manus refugee to New Zealand
The Green Party
warmly welcome Behrouz Boochani to New Zealand from Manus
Island.
Mr Boochani is in New Zealand to speak at the
‘Word Christchurch’ event about his work chronicling the
harrowing experiences of Australia’s offshore detention
regime.
“Behrouz has been an asylum seeker held in
Australia’s unlawful detention camp on Manus for six
years, he is also an award-winning author, journalist, and
associate professor at the University of New South Wales.”
Green Party spokesperson for Human Rights Golriz Ghahraman
said.
“This is Behrouz’s first time off Manus
since he first arrived there in 2013 and I hope he feels
welcome and safe.
“New Zealand has long stood for
fairness and inclusion for people fleeing war and
persecution, and I hope whilst in New Zealand he experiences
some reprieve from his time as a Manus
detainee.”
ends
