Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Govt accounts show strong debt position

Friday, 29 November 2019, 10:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Grant Robertson

Minister of Finance


29 November 2019

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT


Govt accounts show strong debt position, impact of tax timing changes

The Government’s books are in good shape, with low debt and expenses close to forecast, Finance Minister Grant Robertson says.

“A strong position, with expenses under control, is important for the Government. There are continued warnings about the state of the global economy, with issues like the US-China trade war and Brexit throwing up increased uncertainty.

“Our strong debt position gives us the space for further opportunities to invest to strengthen the economy, particularly in infrastructure,” Grant Robertson says.

The Treasury today released the Crown accounts for the four months to October. Net debt at 20.2% of GDP was below the 20.8% forecast, while expenses were within 0.6% of forecast.

The accounts continued to show the temporary impact on the OBEGAL position from Inland Revenue’s new system for recognising revenue.

This has affected when revenue is recognised in the accounts during the year, mainly for corporate tax. The corporate tax measure which feeds into the OBEGAL was 28% below forecast over the four months – but Treasury says this is temporary and set to reverse out over the year as the timing issue evens out.

“When you look at the actual cash amount of corporate tax collected in the four months, it’s 10% ahead of forecasts,” Grant Robertson said.

The impact of the timing issues on the monthly OBEGAL position was clearly signalled when the Government released the Financial Statements in October.

The Treasury and Inland Revenue are working closely to fully understand how the new system impacts the timing for recognising revenue.

They’re also discussing why and how their respective forecasts have been different – corporate tax in the four months was much closer to Inland Revenue’s forecast. The Treasury includes its own tax estimates in the Budget forecasts, not Inland Revenue’s.

This is the last set of monthly accounts before new forecasts are released at the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update on 11 December.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

257 people died on the slopes of Mt Erebus on 28 November 1979, 40 years ago today. Let me pause to acknowledge the enormity of that loss, and the effect it has had on the lives of the families – and also on the lives of those who took part in Operation Overdue.

That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom.

But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Alleged Sins Of NZ First

Be it the scandals he has uncovered (eg the Winebox) or the scandals he has featured in… Peters is, as they say, good copy. He sells newspapers, as the Dominion-Post showed yet again the other day when it put its revelations about the New Zealand First Foundation on its front page. More>>

Gun Law Changes: Time Extension For Those In Exemption Processes

Regulations that take effect tomorrow will ensure firearms owners who have already started a specific exemptions based process for their prohibited items will continue to be legally protected after 20 December 2019. More>>

Walking: Safer Speed Limits For Schools

The Government is delivering on its commitment to make streets safer for kids to walk and cycle to school, by reducing speed limits to a maximum of 40 km/h around urban schools and 60 km/h around rural schools. More>>

ALSO:

Bigger, Wider Landfill Levy: Next Plan On Tackling Waste

“In the past decade, people have sent nearly 30 million tonnes of waste to municipal landfills around the country – a 50 per cent increase in waste that can often be recycled, composted or reused. We can’t allow this situation to continue” says Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives

Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>

Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'

The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>

Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this...” More>>

ALSO:

Earlier:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 