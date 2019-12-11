Western Australia Legalises Assisted Dying
Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 11:32 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
Western Australia yesterday voted to pass the Voluntary
Assisted Dying Act 2019.
“Western Australia follows the
State of Victoria, which legalised assisted dying in 2017,
and a number of US states which have legalised while our
Parliament considered and debated the End of Life Choice
Act,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.
“Once again,
we’ve been shown that it is possible to create a strongly
safeguarded assisted dying law which gives choice to those
who want it and protection for those who want nothing to do
with it.
“The Western Australian law shares a
considerable number of the same safeguards as the End of
Life Choice Act, but also shows just how conservative our
eligibility criteria is.
“The Western Australian law is
limited to those who have a terminal illness likely to end
their life within six months, but unlike the End of Life
Choice Act allows for 12 months in the case of a
neurodegenerative disorder.
“New Zealand is not a world
leader on assisted dying and as members of the public
prepare to vote in a referendum on the issue they can take
comfort in the growing number of jurisdictions that have
looked at over 20 years of international evidence and
concluded that it is safe to legalise, and it is the
compassionate thing to
do.”
